Top Prospect Matthew Schaefer Signs with Upper Deck Ahead of NHL Draft
Upper Deck announced on Thursday that it has secured an exclusive multi-year agreement with top NHL draft prospect Matthew Schaefer, expanding its elite roster of athletes ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.
Under the partnership, Upper Deck will be the sole producer of Schaefer’s trading cards, collectibles and autographed memorabilia as he prepares to enter the NHL.
Schaefer said the partnership with Upper Deck was a “full-circle moment,” recalling collecting hockey cards with his family as a child.
“I’m proud to embark on my professional career on the ice as Upper Deck’s newest exclusive athlete,” he said. “It’s truly special to join the ranks of some of hockey’s greatest players through this collaboration.”
The deal, details of which were not released, places the 17-year-old defenseman alongside a storied lineup of hockey greats represented by the collectibles giant.
“Matthew Schaefer is undeniably one of the most promising young talents in hockey today,” said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. “We’re honored to be a part of his journey and look forward to showcasing his most memorable on-ice moments for fans and collectors alike.”
Schaefer, currently the top-ranked North American player in the NHL’s 2025 Draft Prospect Rankings, is widely projected to go first overall. A standout with the OHL’s Erie Otters, Schaefer recorded 22 points (seven goals and 15 assists) in just 17 games during the 2024–25 season, despite injuries. He was the Otters’ first overall pick in the 2023 OHL Draft, third in franchise history.
Internationally, Schaefer has also amassed an impressive resume. He captained Team Canada to gold medals at both the 2023 U17 World Challenge and the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship.
Fans can begin pre-ordering Schaefer’s exclusive memorabilia — including signed pucks, prints and jerseys — at the end of the month on the Upper Deck online store. His first official trading cards, including his Young Guns, will debut following his entry into the NHL.
The 2025 NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.