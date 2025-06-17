Gage Wood Threw a College World Series No-Hitter, But Does He Have Baseball Cards?
Arkansas Razorbacks junior righthander Gage Wood had quite a day in Omaha. Not only did he throw the Men's College World Series' first no-hitter since 1960 but he struck out 19 Murray State batters, walking none, along the way. Only a hit batsman stood in the way of a perfection.
Fans and historians are welcome to debate whether Wood's masterpiece was the greatest game every pitched in the history of college baseball, but the real question collectors care about is a far more objective one: Does he have baseball cards?
Thanks to the 2024 and 2025 Arkansas Razorbacks team sets from collegiate trading card producer ONIT, the answer is yes!
The 2025 set includes 42 Razorbacks in all, including 2025 SEC Player of the Year Kuhio Aloy, but at the moment collector attention is solidly and understandably on Gage Wood. Card backs are fairly simple and generic, but they definitely get the job done.
The 2024 base set includes 43 cards as well as numerous parallels, inserts, and stickers, bringing the total number of Gage Wood collectibles in the set to at least five. So that's the good news for collectors. Wood has cards. But here's the bad news. Good luck finding them. At the moment there is only a single listing on eBay. Then again, it offers not one but NINETEEN Gage Wood cards!
While the best time to buy Gage Wood cards was yesterday, it looks like the next best day will be Thursday, June 19, when the current eBay auction comes to an end. Where a week ago $30 might have been the final hammer price on the lot, there's no telling where this current listing closes. One thing is certain, however. Whoever wins this lot will be watching Wood's next College World Series start with added interest while the underbidders will either hope for the buyer to break up the lot or for Wood to return to Earth.