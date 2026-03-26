Livvy Dunne 1/1 Auto Card Surges—Is Paul Skenes a Bidder?

A unique crossover star is making her presence felt in the hobby. The 2025 Topps Allen & Ginter Mini Autographs Red Frame Livvy Dunne 1/1 —graded PSA 9 with a PSA/DNA 10 autograph—is already at $3,600 (including buyer’s premium) in Goldin Auctions March Elite Auction, with more than two weeks remaining.

The card has already surpassed her highest card sale to date, a #1/10 autographed card from the same Allen & Ginter release that sold for $2,400 in December 2025.

This is the one everyone’s going to be talking about. 🔥



2025 Topps Allen & Ginter Livvy Dunne Red Frame Auto 1/1, PSA MINT 9 with a GEM MT 10 signature — finished with her signature heart sketch. A true one-of-one featuring one of the most recognizable names in sports and… pic.twitter.com/kLoiFEUa9e — Goldin (@GoldinCo) March 20, 2026

For a non-traditional athlete card, the early momentum is notable—but not surprising. And it doesn’t hurt that her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, called it “the hottest card of the year.” Bidders beware—you could have some major league competition if you want to add it to your collection.

Early bidding has been strong for Livvy Dunne's 1/1 2025 Topps Allen & Ginter Mini Autographs Red Frame Signed Card | Goldin Auctions

A Perfect Fit for Allen & Ginter

Allen & Ginter has long thrived at the intersection of sports, culture, and personality-driven collectibles. A one-of-one autograph of Livvy Dunne fits that formula almost perfectly.

The card features Dunne’s on-card signature in blue ink—complete with a heart inscription—paired with the signature red frame design that has become a hallmark of Ginter’s most collectible autograph variations.

More than just a card, it represents a moment: the convergence of NIL-era fame, social media influence, and traditional collectibles. Dunne is a popular figure in the hobby, including prominent appearances at 2025 Fanatics Fest and a frequent (and popular) signer in Topps and Leaf products.

From LSU Champion to Cultural Phenomenon

Dunne’s path to hobby relevance didn’t start with cards—it started on the mat.

At LSU, she was a key contributor on bars and floor, posting multiple 9.9 scores and helping lead the Tigers to their first NCAA women’s gymnastics national championship in 2024. She was also part of LSU’s record-setting team performance during the 2024–25 season, capping a five-year collegiate career that combined athletic success with unprecedented visibility.

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne walks with teammates to a competition area and gestures to fans at the SEC Gymnastics Championship in 2025. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But what separates Dunne from most collegiate athletes is what happened off the mat.

The Face of the NIL Era

As NIL reshaped college athletics, Dunne emerged as its most visible success story. By 2025, she had built a massive following—with close to 15 million followers across TikTok and Instagram—making her one of the highest-earning female college athletes in the country.

Olivia and her sister Julz appear on a 2025 Allen & Ginter card together—bidding is currently $2250 for this /10 red auto copy. | https://ebay.us/m/Ov8sQ4

Her content blended gymnastics, lifestyle, and behind-the-scenes access to LSU athletics, helping bring a new audience into the sport. That visibility translated into national brand deals and turned LSU meets into must-watch events for a younger, digitally native fanbase. Dunne has been a frequent presence and #1 fan at Skenes’ games, including Team USA’s recent appearance at the World Baseball Classic.

Beyond Gymnastics: Mainstream Appeal

Dunne’s reach extends well beyond college sports. Her appearances in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue —including a 2025 cover—cemented her place in mainstream pop culture, while her relationship with Paul Skenes has added another layer of crossover appeal. Dunne also announced recently that she had joined the cast of the new Baywatch reboot, bringing the iconic red swimsuit to a new generation of fans.

Skenes, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick and one of the most dominating pitchers in the league today, shares a direct LSU connection with Dunne, and the couple’s visibility across broadcasts and social media has only amplified interest in both athletes. They’ve even appeared on multiple cards together, from a Topps Now card celebrating his 2024 NL ROY win and multiple cards across Leaf releases.

Why This Card Matters

For collectors, Dunne represents something different. She’s not defined by traditional stats or career milestones alone, but by a combination of athletic success, cultural relevance, and massive digital reach—a profile that aligns perfectly with Allen & Ginter’s eclectic, personality-driven checklist.

2023 Leaf Eclectic Paul Skenes Livvy Dunne Multigraphics Red Refractor Auto 1/1 (eBay sale price: $2,249.10 in 2024) | eBay via Card Ladder

That’s what makes this 1/1 autograph compelling. It’s not just a rare card—it’s an early collectible tied to one of the first true NIL-era superstars.

And with nearly three weeks left in the auction, the current price might just be a starting point in setting a new bar for her cards.