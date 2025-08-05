Logan Paul and Ken Goldin team up for historical online break
Logan Paul and Ken Goldin are teaming up for a monumental event in the hobby - a box break containing legendary releases from prior decades that adds up in value to around ten million dollars. Hence the name, "The $10 Million Box Break". The event will be taking place via livestream at 5 PM on Aug 5th. The event can be found here: eBay Live.
In the mega event, the announced boxes that will be broken include: 2009 Topps Basketball, 1980 Topps Basketball, 1985 Topps WWF, and 1960 Topps Baseball. It is advertised that other boxes will also be broken, but it is not yet known what those will be. 2009-10 Topps Basketball most notably contains Stephen Curry's RC, and the superfractor has not yet been pulled - if it were to be pulled in this livestream, the hobby would take immediate note. 1980-81 Topps Basketball has the Bird-Magic-Irving RC in the set, which in high grade can fetch a large amount of money.
1985 Topps WWF was the first release by Topps and WWF (now WWE), and contains the rookie card of Hulk Hogan, who paved the way for pro wrestling as it looks today. Logan Paul is also a current active wrestler in the WWE, where he has won the United States Championship. 1960 Topps Baseball has a variety of key chases, such as the rookie card of Carl Yastrzemski, among other cards like Mickey Mantle and a variety of Hall of Famers.
Collectors should set aside time to watch this potential historic event, which again is taking place on eBay Live. The boxes being opened are littered with key cards in the hobby, and if the major cards are pulled, most notably the 1/1 Superfractor of Stephen Curry, collectors will be in awe, and will be following to see what the card sells for if it hits the open market.