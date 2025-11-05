For many fans and collectors, it's never been understood exactly why Dale Murphy is not in the Hall of Fame. The 2 time MVP put together a great career, especially during the 80's, but until now hasn't gotten the call. He was a home run hitter, a member of the 30/30 club and a gold glove winner. He has a die-hard following in the hobby and things could be heating up for his baseball cards - Murphy has been included on the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee's ballot for Hall of Fame consideration in 2026. Hopes are high that this time he'll make the cut.

RELATED: 1977 Topps Dale Murphy Rookie Card PSA 10: A Seemingly Impossible Find

1977 Dale Murphy Topps | CardLadder

Murphy's official rookie card hails from 1977 and shows him grouped in with a few other players - all catchers. Murphy played catcher in the minor leagues and in a few games very early in his MLB career but then moved to primarily to center field. This card can go for over $3,000 in gem-mint condition.

RELATED: Bonds & Clemens collectors have hope with new Hall of Fame ballot

1989 Dale Murphy Upper Deck Reverse Negative | CardLadder

All collectors know that Ken Griffey Jr's rookie card is the jewel of the 1989 Upper Deck set. However, some might not be aware that Murphy's "error card" in gem-mint condition is also over $2,000. The reverse negative image that was quickly corrected by Upper Deck shows the "Braves" logo backwards on Murphy's jersey. Because of the quick correction, supplies of this particular card are limited, thereby pushing the value upwards.

2002 Dale Murphy Topps Archives Jersey | CardLadder

The 2002 Topps Archives set included some baseball legends in its game-used jersey cards. Murphy's card is cool, and not just for the patch - directly next to it is a mini version of his 1983 Topps card showing him in the on-deck circle and celebrating his MVP win from 1982. An ungraded copy comes cheap - one can be found for around $25.

2015 Dale Murphy Topps Tier One Autograph | CardLadder

A review of important cards is never complete without an autograph card in the mix, and we have it here with 2015's Topps Tier One set. This particular card looks great - a nice photo of Murphy in a Braves uniform with a bold blue on-card autograph makes for a nice combination.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: