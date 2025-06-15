Rare Wilt Chamberlain PSA 10 1961 Fleer Rookie Card Heads to Auction
Collectors take note, as one of the rarest and most iconic basketball cards of all time is heading to auction—and is set to be the next multi-million dollar sports card sale.
It was announced that a 1961 Fleer Wilt Chamberlain rookie card graded PSA 10 Gem Mint has been consigned to Heritage Auctions’ Summer Platinum Night event. Besides being a rookie card of one of the most iconic players to step foot on an NBA court, this card is one of only four PSA 10s in existence, making it an ultra-elite grail in the sports card and basketball collectibles world.
A Look Back at Wilt’s Dominance
To truly understand the card’s value, it helps if you understand the player behind the card. Chamberlain was truly a dominant force during his 14-year NBA career. During the 1961–62 NBA season, Wilt Chamberlain averaged over 50 points and 25 rebounds per game - highlighted by his 100-point game against the New York Knicks. Yes, this sounds like a season straight out of NBA 2K rather than real life, but that’s how truly dominant he was. This card is his true rookie card, and a part of the highly respected 1961 Fleer Basketball set.
What Makes This Card Iconic
While there are other iconic rookie cards of equally iconic players (Jordan’s 1986 Fleer, Russell’s 1957 Topps, or LeBron’s 2003 Chrome), Wilt’s 1961 Fleer stands out not just for his on-count dominance but for its scarcity. PSA has graded 2,208 copies of this iconic card, yet only 4 copies have achieved a perfect 10, giving it a Gem Rate of just .18%.
In 2024, a SGC 10 copy sold for $1.7 million, setting a record for the card. SGC is one of the top sports and trading card grading companies in the hobby, but historically, cards graded through PSA tend to command a premium, especially in high-end auctions of vintage cards. This card is expected to break the current sale record, with some expecting it to surpass the $2 million mark as well.
Coming Soon to Auction
As of this writing, the card is not yet listed live on the Heritage Auctions website, but the consignment has been confirmed publicly by Joe Orlando, former PSA President and current EVP at Heritage Auctions. In a recent social media post, he confirmed the auction, and described the card as looking like it “jumped out of a pack and into a holder.”
Sports card collectors, investors, and sports fans will be watching this auction closely, as this is the type of auction that doesn’t just set prices, but has the power to reshape the market.