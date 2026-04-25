Top 6 Hottest 1990s Basketball Cards Including Kobe, Iverson, and Jordan

The 1990s were the golden era for basketball cards. Card companies introduced imaginative inserts and ingenious designs that made cards feel unique. At the same time, the hobby was not yet overly complicated. There weren’t endless parallels and collectors knew what to expect when opening packs.

The $3.125 million sale of this 1997 Kobe Bryant Precious Metal Gem (serial numbered to 10) made national headlines this week, setting a new record for the most expensive solo Kobe card ever. | Card Ladder

The ‘Jordan Factor’ played a massive role in this golden era. Jordan's dominance coincided with card companies pushing their creative limits, resulting in thousands of unique Michael Jordan cards that remain highly sought after today. Jordan rookie reprints remain hot. Beyond MJ, the decade saw legendary talents like Kobe Bryant make their debuts, and the league had an abundance of recognizable superstars like Shaq, David Robinson, and Charles Barkley.

Unlike the modern hobby, the 1990s had real accessibility for the average collector. Packs of basketball cards were usually between two and five dollars. An entire box could be bought for anywhere between $60 and $100. Now, many hobby boxes of the most popular basketball card sets cost over $1,000.

1996 Fleer Metal retail boxes started under $40. With Kobe, Iverson, and Ray Allen in the rookie class, prices didn’t stay low for long. Now boxes are listed at around $1,000 on eBay. | Freeman Auctions

Consequently, many savvy collectors are bypassing expensive modern boxes to focus on the cards they loved as kids in the 1990s. While nostalgia drives the demand, the high prices for 90s cards are backed by strong fundamentals as well. Iconic players, creative inserts, and sometimes extreme condition sensitivity are constantly driving prices to new highs. 1990s basketball cards are reaching new levels of hot in 2026 and here are six of the hottest based on recent sales and price growth.

6. Tim Duncan 1997 Fleer Ultra Star Power Plus Rookie Card PSA 9: +196% Growth

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2026 Sale: $252 (4/19/2026)

Previous Sale: $85 (10/21/2025)

Card Appeal: This is a rare and highly regarded rookie insert of the greatest power forward of all time. The Star Power Plus parallel was typically limited to just one per box of 1997-98 Fleer Ultra. (The ultra-rare 'Supreme' version of this card was found at a rate of 1 in 288 packs and PSA 9 copies sell for more than $800.) Collectors love the flashy 90s design but die-cut edges from this era are prone to chipping and damage. Only 17 of the 149 copies of this card graded by PSA have ever received a Gem Mint grade.

5. Allen Iverson 1996 Metal Fresh Foundation Rookie Card PSA 10: +174% Growth

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2026 Sale: $520 (4/19/2026)

Previous Sale: $190 (12/4/2025)

Card Appeal: This is one of the most recognizable and eye-popping Allen Iverson rookie cards from the iconic 1996 Metal set. 'The Answer' is one of the best and most influential guards in NBA history, with a 2001 MVP and four scoring titles on his resume. Collectors covet the shiny, colorful etched-foil design, but only 53 of the 1,924 copies submitted to PSA have ever earned a Gem Mint 10 grade.

4. Kobe Bryant 1997 Metal Universe #81 PSA 9: +225% Growth

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2026 Sale: $503 (4/18/2026)

Previous Sale: $155 (12/28/2025)

Card Appeal: Metal Universe is one of the most iconic brands of the 1990s, and this 1997 Kobe Bryant is easily one of the decade’s most significant cards. The set is legendary within the hobby for its creative, space-themed design and for introducing the Precious Metal Gems (PMG), the most important parallel of the decade. While a PSA 9 of this card is not rare with a population of 1,647, the demand is strong and it is a 'must-have' for any Kobe collector. The PMG version of this card just sold for a record $3.15 million, which should help keep this base card relevant.

3. Michael Jordan 1996 Fleer Ultra “Board Game” PSA 8: +246% Growth

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2026 Sale: $446 (4/21/2026)

Previous Sale: $129 (11/16/2025)

Card Appeal: All Michael Jordan cards are appealing, but this insert stands out with a non-traditional checkerboard design that perfectly matches the Chicago Bulls’ colors. Found at a rate of one in every nine 1996 Fleer Ultra Series Two packs, pulling the coveted Jordan was a challenge. Its rarity is reflected in the PSA population report with only 517 copies graded, with 50 earning a PSA 9 and only 16 reaching the prestigious PSA 10 status.

2. Shawn Kemp 1996 Fleer “Total O” PSA 9: +341% Growth

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2026 Sale: $68.40 (1/18/2026)

Previous Sale: $15.50 (7/17/2025)

Card Appeal: 1996 was the year Kemp led the Sonics to the NBA Finals against the Bulls, and this rare insert was a retail pack exclusive. “Total O” cards were found only once in every 44 packs, and the clear plastic card stock is another fun example of creative 1990s design. These inserts don’t come up for sale very often, and the card has been graded by PSA just 31 times with just 15 PSA 10s.

1. Alonzo Mourning 1993 Topps Finest Refractor PSA 9: +572% Growth

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2026 Sale: $455 (3/9/2026)

Previous Sale: $67 (9/9/2025)

Card Appeal: 1993 Topps Finest Refractors are some of the most historically significant cards for basketball collectors because they are the first ever refractors in basketball card history. Refractor technology has become a staple of high-end card collecting. This card captures Alonzo Mourning, a Hall of Fame center, at the height of his early dominance with the Charlotte Hornets. The refractor cards are prone to "greening" (surface discoloration) and scratches, making a PSA 9 (20 copies) and a PSA 10 (1 copy) extremely rare.