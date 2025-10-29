2009-10 Basketball: PSA 10 cards from the last Topps set

When it comes to modern day card collecting, the 2009–10 Topps NBA Basketball set is one of the most sought not only for the iconic rookie class (which includes names like Steph Curry & James Harden) also because it was Topps’ final licensed NBA release. With that said, here’s a closer look at five essential PSA 10s from 2009–10 Topps NBA Basketball.

Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors - Card No #321

2009-10 Topps Basketball - Stephen Curry - Card No #321 | Card Ladder

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $200-$400 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are 371 PSA 10s followed by 1565 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on February 21, 2021 and was sold for $19,000.

James Harden - Oklahoma City Thunder - Card No #319

2009-10 Topps Basketball - James Harden - Card No #319 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $12-$18 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are 215 PSA 10s followed by 1203 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on March 11, 2021 and was sold for $9,100.

Blake Griffin - Los Angeles Clippers - Card No #316

2009-10 Topps Basketball - Blake Griffin - Card No #316 PSA 10 | Card Ladde

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $2-$5 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are 27 PSA 10s followed by 151 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on April 1, 2021 and was sold for $356.50.

DeMar Derozen - Toronto Raptors - Card No #320

2009-10 Topps Basketball - DeMar DeRozan - Card No #320 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $4-$7 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are 4 PSA 10s followed by 24 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on March 23, 2021 and was sold for $660.

Kobe Bryant - Los Angeles Lakers - Card No #123

2009-10 Topps Basketball - Kobe Bryant - Card No #123 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $6-$10 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are 9 PSA 10s followed by 110 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on May 22, 2022 and was sold for $600.

When it comes to the 2009-10 Topps NBA Basketball set there are two things we as a collectors must remember. Not only do the PSA 10s continue to sell at impressive values, the set itself is a moment frozen in time as its the very last Topps NBA licensed set before Panini took over the market and prior to Fanatics acquisition of Topps.

