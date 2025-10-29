An anticipated release this week is 2025 Disney Mint. The release date for the product is currently projected to be October 31st. Upon release, the product will start to hit online selling platforms, and will also be featured in breaks. Specifically, it will be included in a Sudden Victory Break, which starts all spots in a break at $1, and once the timer runs out, the highest bid wins. The product should be in demand, and spots will be a hot commodity. Ahead of the break, here is what collectors need to know.

2025 Disney Mint Chase Elements

Disney and Topps have released a few products already this year, and Mint is the latest in that lineup. In the product itself, there are a variety of inserts and autograph chases for collectors to look for. Among the base set, it will have a coin-like finish, hence the name of the product. They are also printed on a thick card stock, giving collectors a premium offering. A notable insert included in this year's release are Acetate Playing Cards. The preview image released shows a character in the middle of the playing card, with the border indicating what type of parallel it is. These inserts do have some good eye appeal, and fans of Disney may want to collect these.

2025 Disney Mint Queen of Hearts Acetate Playing Cards | Checklist Insider

Autographs are the main storyline, and there are some big ones to chase after. Tom Hanks will have autographs in the product, including a card where both the character he voices (Woody) and himself are on the card. The Superfractor parallel was one of the previews released, and may be one of the most sought after cards in the product.

2025 Disney Mint Tom Hanks Superfractor Autograph | Checklist Insider

Sudden Victory Break

On October 31st, Disney Mint will be released, and it will be one of the featured Sudden Victory Breaks happening on eBay Live. Mama Breaks will be running the event, and in the case of the Disney product, it will be run as a "Pick Your Character" break. In this type of break, any cards of a character will go to the buyer. This is appealing for those who have a favorite Disney character, or a favorite movie. 2025 Bowman Chrome University Football is also advertised as being part of the break for those who are more into the sports side of the hobby. While other products do appear in the advertising image, it is not known at the time of writing if any additional products will be opened aside from Disney Mint and Bowman Chrome University Football. Collectors interested can find the break here.

Mama Breaks Live Event: Friday, October 31st at 3 PM | eBay Live

2025 Disney Mint is the next in line of products released by Topps, and it does look to be a strong release. It contains numerous chase elements that many collectors will want to go after. Upon release, the product will be featured in a Sudden Victory Break, allowing collectors to purchase a spot of their favorite character, and possibly obtain rare parallels and autographs if luck is on their side. Sudden Victory Breaks also continue their momentum in the hobby, as demand among hobbyists also rises.

