Michael Jordan Grail Cards for as low as $300 in slab packs

It has been a trend recently that repacks are popping up more and more in the hobby, and slab packs are a great instance of this, which are produced by Arena Club. Slab packs contain a graded card that will come from a checklist on the Arena Club website that collectors can view prior to purchasing the pack. It is meant to be transparent for collectors in the hobby, as some repacks will not provide checklists at all. Currently, they are offering a 1990s Basketball slab pack that contains some major grails. While the hit rate for the Grail cards is 0.02%, a collector who would pull either of the cards would have a serious addition to their collection. Here is a look at the two grails that are currently up for grabs in the special '90s Basketball packs.

RELATED: This Michael Jordan Dunk Card is Going Nuts in The Hobby

90s Basketball Slab Pack | Arena Club

1998 SkyBox Thunder Noyz Boyz Die Cut Insert

SkyBox put out some great inserts and sets throughout the 1990s, and the Noyz Boyz die cut insert is no exception. The card features Jordan in an all black uniform, with the exception of the Bulls lettering. he is dribbling a basketball, getting ready to drive down the court. The background of the card contains the title of the insert in bold orange lettering, and in all capital letters. The card is also graded a PSA 9. A PSA 9 is currently listed on eBay for $15,999, and a PSA 10 recently sold for over $31,100.

1998 SkyBox Thunder Michael Jordan Noyz Boyz Die Cut Insert PSA 9 | Arena Club

RELATED: New eBay program allows for easy PSA vaulting

1998 SkyBox E-X Dunk 'N Go-Nuts Insert

The next grail card that is up for grabs is one of the most recognizable inserts from the decade - the Dunk 'N Go-Nuts insert from 1998 SkyBox E-X. The card features the Dunkin Donuts logo, but with a slight twist. It also features an image of Micahel Jordan getting ready to dunk the basketball, as the whole set revolves around that theme. With the bulls logo in the bottom right of the card, the insert is truly one of the most iconic from the decade, with sales reflecting this fact. A recent PSA 9 sale of the card went for $10,621 on eBay.

1998 SkyBox E-X Dunk 'N Go-Nuts Michael Jordan PSA 9 | Arena Club

If a collector were to pull either one of these cards, they would likely be the centerpiece of one's collection. Michael Jordan is one of the most recognizable names in the hobby, and he has sold well over time, and will continue to sell well more than likely. 1990s inserts continue to be hot in the hobby, and selling for good money when the player and grade are strong. Collectors who are interested can find this slab pack on the Arena Club website, and can try and chase down these grails there.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: