New eBay program allows for easy PSA vaulting

It was recently announced that eBay’s PSA Grading Service would be adding a few new enhancements that would allow collectors to send newly graded cards directly to the PSA Vault. And as a result of these of these features, multiple steps in the shipping process are eliminated and future consignment opportunities are potentially created.

What is the Program?

By expanding on the PSA Grading service that kicked-off in March of this year, eBay and PSA are continuing to deliver (and improve upon) a seamless experience for both trading card grading and the subsequent storage of those graded cards. These new features allow both eBay & PSA to reach their shared goal of reducing friction across such processes while empowering collectors with even more convenient choices.

Through a streamlined process that begins when a collector submits a card for grading through eBay’s PSA Grading service. Upon the selection of service, collectors will have the option to select whether their graded card is shipped back to them or sent directly to the PSA Vault. Once authenticated and graded, collectors receive updates and full PSA support throughout the entire process. Cards stored in the Vault can be securely viewed, managed, and sold within a collector’s digital PSA account, which allows for flexibility without one having to sacrifice security.

Which Cards are Eligible?

The brand new “send to PSA Vault” option is available for individual, raw, non-autographed cards priced at the $250 level or higher, with at least two images per listing. Certain exclusions may apply, including wet autographed items, autographs before 1998, sets, lots, and multiple-quantity listings.

According to Adam Ireland, VP & GM, Global Collectibles at eBay “We’re expanding the seamless experience we’ve built for trading card collectors on eBay, with a true end-to-end process from purchase to authentication to grading, and now, secure storage”.

This latest update brings together two of the hobby’s most well-known names and builds on eBay’s existing partnership with PSA, the most trusted name in authentication and grading by streamline the collector journey all the way from one’s initial purchase, to the authentication stage, to grading, and finally to a place where the card can be securely stored.

Ryan Hoge, President of PSA , when asked about the latest developments noted that, “At the center of the PSA and eBay partnership is empowering collectors with choice and convenience,” and would go on to say that “from grading, to selling, to PSA Vault storage, we are simplifying the journey so you can focus purely on the joy of collecting.”

The continued services expansion between eBay and PSA further solidifies not just their partnership but also their commitment to simplifying the experience for each and every collector. They do this by offering a secure, convenient, and fully transparent ecosystem from the initial stage of card purchase to the final stage storage. It’s a modern solution that’s designed to allow collectors to focus less on logistics and more on the pure aspect of collecting.

