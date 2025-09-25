MLB Players, PSA Debut "Players Collection" program

There's a new meaning to "collect a piece of the game" in the baseball card community.

MLB Players, Inc., a part of the Major League Baseball Players Association partnered with PSA on September 15 to create the "Players Collection" program.

From the pros to your PC.



The new Players Collection pedigree, a landmark collaboration with MLB Players, Inc., gives you a chance to own cards ripped from packs by major leaguers and authenticated and graded by PSA.



A special 10-day eBay auction event featuring 60 of these… pic.twitter.com/LekGYWci0W — PSAcard (@PSAcard) September 24, 2025

Starting on September 30, 60 cards from the Players Collection will go to auction. This gives fans of the game and specific players an opportunity to collect what was literally in the hands of some of the stars of the sport.

“With this program, we wanted to create a fun opportunity for our players and the broader collecting community,” said MLB Players, Inc. Director of Baseball Cards and Memorabilia Alex Goodman. “Opening cards with the guys and hearing their reactions, memories, and stories was special. When you combine those moments with these iconic cards, and bring it all together into one collection, it becomes an entirely new experience for fans. We’re grateful to PSA for the partnership on card grading and authentication, and we’re proud to bring this idea to life.”

2024 Topps Luminaries Ronald Acuna Jr. Players Collection PSA 10 | PSA

The idea hit the ground running in Spring Training when MLB Players, Inc. filmed players opening dozens of card boxes and recording their reactions to some incredible pulls. In the partnership with PSA, the collector will get to know who pulled the card, the product it was from and will get to see a video of the moment the card was pulled by a player.

Sep 20, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) runs to first base | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Some of the players who participated in the Players Collection are Bobby Witt Jr., Jac Caglianone, Travis Bazzana, Brent Rooker and Justin Turner.

"As the sport that sparked the entire industry, baseball holds a unique place in the hearts of collectors,” said PSA's Director of Athlete and Artist Partnerships Ryan Greene. “We’re thrilled to work with MLB Players, Inc. to bring this unique pedigree collection and a one-of-one auction to life. This is a project that, through PSA-graded cards, connects hobbyists to some of the top athletes in the world.”

For more information on the program as well as a sneak peak to who opened the boxes of cards, visit the MLB Players' Association website.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: