Topps and Marvel partner to release limited edition Topps Now Fantastic Four First Steps card
Marvel Studios Phase 6 is now underway. As was the case with previous Marvel Studios projects in Phase 5, Topps continued to commemorate new movies and shows with a limited edition Topps Now card. The latest iteration celebrated the release of Fantastic Four First Steps released on July 25, 2025. The Fantastic Four Topps now set follows the previous pattern for Marvel related cards. Like its predecessors, the set will feature a larger run parallels including green to 99, blue to 75, gold to 50, orange to 25, black to 10, red to 5, and one foilfractor numbered 1/1. The set will also include three short variations featuring different movie poster art work.
Collectors have two ways to purchase the cards in the set. One way is buy the cards directly from the Topps website starting at single card for $16 not including shipping. Like other Topps now releases, collectors have bulk purchasing options, specifically five, ten or twenty cards costing $70, $120, and $200 respectively. The other option is to buy the cards through a promotion on the Fandango movie ticket website. For $30, collectors can purchase one movie ticket to the Fantastic Four and receive one Topps Now card with the same opportunity to get randomly inserted parallels. If you’re planning to see the movie but aren’t planning to buy cards in bulk, the Fandango package is very appealing as it will save the buyer a few dollars on the combined ticket and card. The Fandango ticket page and Topps now cards are only available for one week release day and will no longer be offered after August 1, 2025
As for the set itself, I could see it having a very good value from a collectors standpoint. Fantastic Four First Steps has gotten strong reviews both from critics and fans. Given that popularity of the movie and the Fantastic Four comics I would expect these cards to be very desirable, especially the parallels and short prints.
TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:
- Media Visionaries Launch Sports Cards Nonsense Media Network, Uniting the Industry's Top Media Platforms