Most essential cards from 1990 Score Baseball

From the late 1980's to the mid 1990's, sports cards were everywhere. You could go into almost any convenience store, department store, practically any retail location and pick up a pack or two of your favorite brand. Known as the "Junk Wax Era", there was no shortage of cards available.

As time went on, the "Junk Wax Era" would become disposable cardboard to most. Piles and piles of cards just stacked up, collecting dust, holding little to no value. Star rookies, going onto becoming hall of famers could be had for pennies on the dollar, compared to today's prospects and stars.

But I am here to tell you, there is value and nostalgia in every pack and box, no matter how little you pay. Today we will go down memory lane, and talk about 1990 Score baseball. Today we will uncover what I would say are the top 3 cards to still collect. One of the cards is still considered iconic and highly collectible. The other two combined for over 1,100 home runs.

For around $25 to $30, you can pick up an entire box of the 1990 Score. With 36 packs, and 16 cards to each pack, there are a lot of opportunities to pull your favorite players of the past.

1990 Score Wax Box | https://ebay.us/m/Fo7JIL

So here we go, with the Top 3:

3. Sammy Sosa (RC)

Making his debut at just 20 years old, it took Sammy Sosa a few years to finally find his groove. Once he found his home with the Chicago Cubs, and started playing full time at 24 years old, Sosa became a superstar.

During a 6 year stretch from 1998 through 2003, Sosa would put together Babe Ruth level numbers. He would average 55 home runs per year, almost 135 RBI's, while carrying a .302 batting average. During the same stretch, he would hit over 50 home runs in 4 straight seasons. Overall, the 7x All-Star, would finish with 609 home runs, over 1,600 RBI's, and have 7 top 10 finishes in the MVP voting (winning it in 1998).

Related: Most Iconic Cards From the 1992 Topps Baseball

1990 Score RC PSA 10 | https://ebay.us/m/S7l4Xv

An all-time great, its crazy that his Score RC, with a PSA 10 grade can be purchased for under $20.

2. Frank Thomas (RC)

One of the best all around hitter's baseball has ever seen. At 6'5 and 240 lbs, Frank Thomas could hit balls that still haven't landed. What is more incredible, was the ability to hit for average, as well as take a walk. Thomas had a 7 year stretch averaging 35 home runs, 117 RBI's, over 100 walks, and carried a .330 batting average. During this time he finished in the top 10 MVP voting each year, bringing home the award twice. For his career, he would finish with a .301 batting average, 521 home runs, and over 1,700 RBI's.

Related: Must Have Cards From 2003 Topps Traded & Rookie Baseball, Chrome Edition

Frank Thomas PSA 10 RC | https://ebay.us/m/LylGWv

For around $40, you can scoop up his PSA 10 RC.

1. Bo Jackson

The allure of Bo Jackson seems to be as strong now, as it was back in his playing days. After punishing opponents on the football field, he would put the hurt on the baseball diamond. Jackson would go from being an All-Pro for the Raiders, to being an All-Star for the Royals. With Nike's "Bo Knows" commercial campaign, Bo Jackson became known beyond just sports. Due to a hip injury in 1991, finishing his sports career a year later, no one knows how good Bo Jackson could have become.

This card is still an all time great card to collect, even for the little price it demands. With a black and white background, and Jackson showing off both the sports he loves, this cards truly lives on.

Related: Most Essential Cards From 1990 Topps Baseball

Bo Jackson PSA 10 | https://ebay.us/m/GU073V

Due to a hard grade, the PSA 10 will run around $400. However, a PSA 9 typically is less than $70.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: