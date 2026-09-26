The Most Iconic Topps Football Rookie Cards of 2010's Aaron Donald, Davante Adams Remain Affordable (Part III)

The years of 2014 and 2015 saw the final licensed Topps Football releases of the 2010's up until regaining the license in 2025.



Both Flagship releases saw some key rookie cards of future Hall of Fame candidates that still command interest in the hobby today.



Three of the four players with cards that made this list are still active today, speaking to how successful their careers have been.

FILE -- Colts punter Pat McAfee congratulates quarterback Peyton Manning after he threw a touchdown pass in the first half. The Indianapolis Colts hosted the New York Jets in an opening round playoff game at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday, January 8 2011. 08 Spcolts09 180730 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Part one and two of this mini-series looked at the years of 2010 to 2013, but this final part might just contain some of the strongest cards.



Here is a look at the most iconic cards from Topps Football sets in the years of 2014 and 2015.

2014 Topps Football Aaron Donald Rookie Card

The first card on the list is of a defensive player, which should already intrigue hobbyists. Value-wise, they tend to lag behind offensive players, but Aaron Donald is the perfect candidate to break that trend.



Donald has played his entire career with the Rams, coming out of retirement this season to take another run at a Super Bowl.



Back when this set came out, Donald was not as hyped as he is now, leading to this card being under the radar for a number of years.

2014 Topps Football Aaron Donald Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

In today's market, a PSA 10 copy can be obtained for around $81, an impressive value for a defensive lineman.

2014 Topps Football Mike Evans Rookie Card

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Evans has been one of the top receivers of this era in the NFL, and his rookie card can also be found in the 2014 set. Up to this point in his career, Evans has accumulated 13,155 yards and 109 touchdowns.



He has a great shot to make it to Canton, especially if he continues his excellent play with the 49ers this year.

2014 Topps Football Mike Evans Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

Despite his impressive stats, his rookie card can be a value buy for many collectors - a PSA 10 copy of his card sold recently for $44.

2014 Topps Football Davante Adams Rookie Card

The 2014 Topps Football set continues to deliver with another key Wide Receiver rookie card, this time with Davante Adams. Adams might be best known for his time with Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers, emerging as their number one receiving option at the time.



He still is active in the league, joining Aaron Donald on the Los Angeles Rams.

2014 Topps Football Davante Adams Rookie Card | eBay

His rookie card can be obtained for $1 in ungraded condition, but PSA graded copies will fetch around $30.

2015 Topps Football Pat McAfee Rookie Card

The last card on this list is a sneaky one, as it is by definition a "rookie card" of a veteran. Pat McAfee is one of the biggest names in sports broadcasting right now and his first Topps Football card can be found in the 2015 set.



While their is no rookie card logo, it is considered his rookie card. Punters typically do not carry much value in the hobby, but many might be shocked to know how much a PSA 10 graded copy of this card goes for.

2015 Topps Football Pat McAfee Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

Recently, a PSA 10 sold for $150 on eBay. The black borders and centering can be tough with this set, which does add some value. However, the household name of McAfee also increases interest.

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, CA, USA; Pat McAfee on the ESPN Monday Night Countdown set at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2014 and 2015 Topps Football sets contain some key rookie cards of active and former players. Some of these rookie cards could turn out to have players who end up making the Hall of Fame, or have a strong case to be enshrined in Canton. If nothing else, any of these cards would be great and affordable additions to one's collection.