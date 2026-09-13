The Most Iconic Topps Football Cards of the 2010's (Part II)

The years of 2012 and 2013 were a different time within the sports card hobby. Prices were lower, and many collectors were not as into grading and chasing after short prints and high-end autographs. A good chunk were still intrigued about chasing after the rookie cards of top prospects and draft picks, and the Topps Football sets from these years are a great example of this. Both the 2012 and 2013 sets contain some memorable cards that still carry some value today.

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) runs the ball | USA TODAY Sports

Here is the second installment of the most iconic Topps Football cards from the 2010s, with the years of 2012 and 2013 in focus.

2012 Topps Football Russell Wilson Rookie Card

One of the top cards to obtain from the 2012 Topps Football set is the rookie card of Russell Wilson. Despite the rookie class having many quarterback prospects at its release, Wilson is one who lasted longer than most. He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, and appeared in another. The back half of Wilson's career was not as spectacular, with his tenure in Denver, New York, and Pittsburgh not generating any additional hobby value.

2012 Topps Football Russell Wilson Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

This has brought his cards down to an affordable price; however, PSA 10 copies of his Flagship rookie are selling recently for $30. Despite this price drop, he still has the potential to be a future Hall of Famer and has hobby interest.

2012 Topps Football Luke Kuechly Rookie Card

Another standout card from the 2012 set is the rookie card of Luke Kuechly. Kuechly spent his entire career with the Carolina Panthers. He was also recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which did add some value to his cards. Interestingly enough, his cards sell for more than Russell Wilson's, even with one fewer Super Bowl and being a defensive player.

2012 Topps Football Luke Kuechly Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

Copies of Kuechly's rookie have sold recently for around $59.

2013 Topps Football Travis Kelce Rookie Card

Hobbyists most likely associate any 2013 Topps Football release with one name: Travis Kelce. Kelce has been one of the best tight ends in the league throughout his career, but has also gained a fair amount of popularity off the field in recent years. With this comes a good amount of hobby interest. Entering this season, Kelce has accumulated 13,000 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns, both of which are outstanding numbers for his position.

2013 Topps Football Travis Kelce Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

If collectors want to obtain a PSA 10 copy of his 2013 Topps Football rookie, it will cost around $123.

2013 Topps Football DeAndre Hopkins Rookie Card

The last card on this list also comes from the 2013 set. DeAndre Hopkins was a highly anticipated prospect coming out of the draft, and his on-field production has delivered beyond expectations. Time and time again, Hopkins has made spectacular catches and put up amazing statistical seasons. During his career, he made five Pro Bowl appearances alongside 82 touchdowns and three 1st Team All-Pro nods.

2013 Topps Football DeAndre Hopkins Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

A PSA 10 copy of his rookie can be purchased for around $27.

The 2012 and 2013 Topps Football sets saw some iconic cards released into the football hobby. While some may not be the most valuable cards of all time, these cards can represent an era of football that many collectors grew up watching. Due to this, many are trying to obtain (or reobtain) the rookie cards they had when they were young. Any of these rookies would be great additions to one's collection. There is still one installment left in this mini-series, which will look at the years 2013-2015; readers should keep an eye out for when it is released.