New Bleecker Trading owner Matt Winkelried talks card shops and the future

When Mark Zablow opened Bleecker Trading in 2020, he envisioned it as more than just a card shop. Zablow transformed the store into a New York City collector's destination, renowned for its kid-friendly events, trade nights, and celebrity appearances. He frequently spoke of the hard work involved in owning a shop in New York, but he saw his mission fulfilled when, unbeknownst to him, the next owner walked in on a whim.

The first time Matt Winkelried walked into Bleecker Trading, he wasn't sure what to expect, but he got that old feeling. He hadn't opened a pack of cards in 15 years. He wasn't even into sports cards; growing up, he collected Pokémon.

"I walked right into the shop and instantly fell in love with not just the hobby, but the vibe and everyone in the shop," Winkelried told Collectibles OnSI. "They made it extremely approachable to get back into a hobby that I hadn't been a part of for 15 years."

He opened a pack of Pokémon cards, pulling a rare Charizard. In the years prior, Winkelried worked across different industries, investing in varied opportunities through his family office. Before buying Bleecker, he led a successful investment in the e-sports industry. He was looking for his next venture. Zablow wasn't looking to sell, but with Winkelried's offer, Bleecker had a new owner.

Winkelried aims to build upon Bleecker's legacy as a community space designed for collectors, while always finding ways to include everyone.

"We don't recognize ourselves as a card shop, we're a hospitality business," Winkelried said. "Our primary focus is ensuring that everyone who walks through our door, there is something there for them to want to engage in, whether it's the dollar single bins, or high-end wax on the wall.

"Whether it's Hello Kitty packs for little Jimmy's sister or younger sibling, who doesn't collect Pokémon cards, but loves Hello Kitty. We want to make sure that there is something there for everybody so they feel included and they discover what this hobby's all about."

Anthony Volpe and Nestor Cortes at Bleecker Trading (michaelrubin/IG) pic.twitter.com/191oPGoQZZ — VO11PE (@vo11pe_) September 16, 2024

Despite the change in ownership, Bleecker will continue doing the things that made it the go-to shop for local and out-of-town collectors.

"A 10-year-old kid comes in with their parent, the parent has no idea what's going on," Winkelried said. "One thing that my staff and I really emphasize is educating that parent on, 'This is what a retail product is. This is what a hobby product is. This is what a booster box is. This is what a Pokémon 10 is and what the price points are.'

"It's just making sure that those people who are coming into the shop, whether you are a kid with a parent, or if you're a 25-year-old trying to get into this hobby, understand what they are getting into."

Trade Night makes its return to our West Village location today! Join us for some pizza, good vibes and some buying, selling and trading along the way too! pic.twitter.com/JNAdr56rvu — BleeckerTrading (@BleeckerTrading) September 16, 2025

As for future plans, Winkelried is playing those close to the vest. He's not ripping packs like he did on his first visit, but instead, he's enjoying the customer reactions to what they pull. Zablow will remain involved in the company as an advisor, and it's certain that Bleecker will continue to play a central role in New York, hosting events like trade nights and Topps Hobby Rip Night.

"I gotta keep you guys guessing in some ways," Winkelried said. "But everything's on the table for us in terms of what we're thinking about a year from now."

There are two locations in New York City: one in the West Village, at 96 Christopher Street, and another on the Upper West Side, at 185 West 80th Street, on the corner of 80th and Amsterdam.

