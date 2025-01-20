Traits of an ideal "local card shop"
If you've ever run, let alone owned, a business, the toughest question can be "what will keep my customers coming back?" In the case of a local card shop(LCS), the answers can be quite varied based on location, population and overall demographic of the community.
At its core, a LCS provides an escape. The goods sold are not a necessity in life, like items sold in a grocery store. In my opinion, what the LCS offers is a way to bring you closer to sports or a specific team, in a way that you can customize as you see fit. Whether it be a team you're a fan of, your favorite player, a niche sport(like darts for example), oftentimes the LCS will be the introduction to those young and old to start collecting or reconnect with your youth and re-obtain the collection that was proverbially thrown out in the trash when you left home(yes, I'm still bitter about that)
Due to the wide range of ages that will ultimately frequent a LCS, it's imperative that the store can cater to as many era's as possible. From vintage singles to modern day rookies, it's important to have options for their customer base. While impossible to stock everything, IF the shop owners/employees take the time to listen to what their customers want, they can build a following of "regulars".
Thinking outside of the box can be a lifesaver for owners of card shops. Beyond having the cardboard that is synonymous with a card shop, integrating other merchandise such as actual jerseys, hats, pennants, etc. can provide better margins and volume than potentially selling a couple of $15 packs.
Most LCS's these days have incorporated non sports into their stores. Franchises such as Star Wars, Pokémon, MTG, Marvel all get some valued space in a shop and can even provide better margins than the traditional sports card landscape. One of the keys to be successful in this area is to have employees that actually know these franchises and be able to speak to them. I don't have the slightest clue about Pokémon, other than the fact that 2 of my nephews are just getting into it, and having an employee guide me through what would be appropriate for them is very appreciated!
I've been a part of a college team trading group for over 20 years, and just like it sounds, each of us prefer cards of players from our schools. Sifting through dime and quarter boxes provides countless cards for me to add in the next package going out, but just having that availability to go through is vital for this particular group. Not every LCS will want to give space for 100,000 dime cards, but some of these LCS's have the ability to turn their inventory frequently, with the amount of people that come through their doors looking to sell. That is yet another reason I frequent my LCS multiple times a week, as I know there will be new inventory almost every day!
At my age, my favorite LCS doubles as a place to hang out, it definitely has a Cheers vibe, "where everyone knows your name". I've gotten to know each of the employees and owner beyond just spending my money. They frequently will have a card waiting for me when I come in that they give me right of first refusal on, knowing it may have a place in my collection. That simply comes from knowing their customers, and I witness it with a good chunk of customers that walk through their doors.
In my mind, what ultimately makes the LCS successful is its employees. Managing the tricky combination of new releases, singles, supplies, apparel, and everything else can be a juggling act, but if the LCS owner surrounds him or herself with good people, it can grow exponentially. I'm proud to be a regular at my LCS, where I can hang out with people half my age and even almost double my age, just sharing our passion that is cardboard!