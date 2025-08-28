New record for most expensive production toys ever sold



A Luke Skywalker action figure was the headliner, and it delivered by breaking the record for most expensive figure sold. But Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull stole the show.

LCG Auctions made history on Sunday night in the toys sector when three lots broke records.

The 1978 Kenner Luke Skywalker with Telescoping Lightsaber (AFA 90) realized $161,458. It’s a new record for any production action figure. Known as the finest Luke Skywalker figure in existence, the piece retailed for $1.86 when Kenner introduced Star Wars figures in 1978.

🚨 @lcgauctions has set a new world record with a Luke Skywalker action figure. pic.twitter.com/AwMJqu173c — Collecting OnSI (@CollectingOnSI) August 27, 2025

The sale surpassed the previous mark of $130,095 paid for a 1978 Darth Vader with Telescoping Lightsaber.

But not to be outdone, the 1983 Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull playset (AFA 90), which cost $24.99 in 1983, sold for $209,410. The sale set the all-time record for any production toy across all franchises.

This 1983 MOTU Castle Grayskull in AFA 90 condition is the most expensive production toy ever sold. | Image Courtesy of LCG Auctions

Also making headlines was the 1982 Kenner Superman “Pitch Piece” Prototype, which sold for $97,691, setting the record for any superhero action figure sold. The piece was in Kenner’s original presentation to DC Comics as they pursued the rights to produce superhero figurines.

Image Courtesy of LCG Auctions

Beyond toys and action figures, an original factory-sealed 2007 Apple iPhone 4GB First Release (CAS 80+) fetched $88,810, the highest sale for this model in nearly two years. It was the first time a professionally graded iPhone utilizing advanced CT-scan authentication technology has been offered on the market.

Image Courtesy of LCG Auctions

“The sports collectibles industry has been making a lot of headlines lately, but the results of this auction confirm what we’ve been seeing over the past several years,” said Mark Montero, Founder of LCG Auctions. Demand for the most iconic toys and pop-culture artifacts has never been stronger.”

This is incredible. The first brand I managed in the action figure business was MOTU in 2001. Wow. $209,000 pic.twitter.com/DylmPXKm0K — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) August 25, 2025

Here are some of the other key items sold in the 2025 Summer Auction.

Lot #77 - 1986 Transformers: Metroplex w/ Poster AFA 80: Exceedingly rare factory sealed Metroplex w/Poster battle station from Series 3 in 1986. The highest graded to appear for public sale: (FINAL SALE PRICE: $23,012)

Lot #6 – 1989 NES: Super Mario Bros. CGC 9.4/A+ (Oval SOQ TM): An original factory sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. for NES. Highly coveted, this version is quite distinctive and was the final print from the beloved 1980s: (FINAL SALE PRICE: $20,188)

Lot #9 – 1984 Super Powers: Batman 12-Back AFA 85: None graded higher. The highest graded to appear for public sale: (FINAL SALE PRICE: $16,685)

Lot #59 - 1985 MOTU: Bashasaurus AFA 85: None graded higher. The highest graded to appear for public sale: (FINAL SALE PRICE: $12,988)

