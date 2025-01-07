Sports Illustrated Women's Wrestler of the Year in Cards: Toni Storm
Toni Storm’s commitment to story and character in addition to her wrestling talent has won her the title of Sports Illustrated’s Women’s Wrestler of the Year.
The New Zealand-Australian wrestler has been on the scene since 2015 and joined WWE in 2017 as part of the blossoming crop of NXT wrestlers. With her rocker persona, Storm made her stamp on the WWE before leaving for a winning run at AEW in 2022. After losing the AEW Women’s World Championship in 2023, Storm retreated into a new persona of old Hollywood/film noir, “Timeless” Toni Storm. It was Timeless Toni that won Storm her third AEW Women’s Championship. After losing that title to her protégé, Mariah May, Storm stunned everyone with a sudden retirement announcement before re-emerging with a case of amnesia that left Timeless Toni behind and resurrected her former Rockstar.
The top three highest selling cards of 2024 for Toni Storm, Sports Illustrated’s Women’s Wrestler of the Year:
1. 2024 Upper Deck AEW Gold Spectrum 1/1 “Timeless” Toni Storm Ungraded
Sold for $450 on November 8th on eBay
2. 2023 Upper Deck AEW Allure I Scream SSP Autograph Toni Storm Ungraded
Sold for $369.99 on September 2nd on eBay
3. 2022 Upper Deck AEW Allure Buses SSP Autograph 6/10 Toni Storm Ungraded
Sold for $367 on January 23rd on eBay