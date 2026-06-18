When the New York Knicks won their first NBA championship since the 1970's, many couldn't believe it. Many collectors have taken note of the accomplishment, especially for the major stars of the team. With New York being a major sports market, a lot of attention can be received. The most recent eBay data report indicates that hobbyists across the country are also gaining interest in the Knicks, with multiple players seeing major spikes.

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (R) celebrates with the Larry O'Brien championship trophy | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Here is a deep dive into the latest eBay data.

Jalen Brunson's Game 5 Performance Drives Hobby Demand

There is no denying that Jalen Brunson is at the heart of the Knicks team that won the NBA Finals. Similarly, he is a key part of the interest within the hobby. After scoring 45 points, with his team scoring 94 in Game 5, eBay users searched for him more than 90 times per minute.

Additionally, the highest-value Jalen Brunson item sold on eBay to date was sold that day. The card was a 2018 Panini Impeccable RC Patch Autograph Gold numbered to only 10 copies and graded PSA 10. The final sale price was $50,000, showing the confidence many in the hobby have in Brunson.

2018 Panini Impeccable Basketball Jalen Brunson RPA Gold PSA 10 | eBay

New York Knicks Players See Major Spike in eBay Searches

The impact on the hobby is not limited to only Brunson, as numerous other players have seen high search traffic. On June 11th, the day after his tip-in marked a crazy comeback, OG Anunoby increased by than 16x compared to the day before the game.

2017-18 Panini Prizm Basketball OG Anunoby RC PSA 10 | eBay

Several players also saw their interest increase as the Knicks' run took shape, especially once the day of the Eastern Conference Semifinals began. Each of the Knicks starters saw an increase, with Jose Alvarado up more than 530%. Josh Hart saw a 260% increase, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson came in at +240%. The lowest spike (but still a sizable one) belongs to Mikal Bridges, who saw a +190% increase in interest on eBay.

2015 Panini Prizm Basketball Karl-Anthony Towns RC PSA 10 | eBay

If these spikes were not impressive enough, searches for just the New York Knicks were up more than 570% once the playoff run took shape, showing the true power that playoff success can have within the hobby.

The latest eBay data report shows that the New York Knicks are dominating the hobby. Jalen Brunson is driving a key chunk of the demand, but other key starters on the team are also showing interest from collectors. While the spike will not last forever, collectors may wonder whether the success will be replicated next year.

Regardless, the Knicks remain the Champions on the court and off.