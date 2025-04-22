Collectibles On SI

A Look at Cards of Joey Aguilar, Tennessee's New Quarterback

Joey Aguilar transferred to UCLA, but with the arrival of Nico Iamaleava at UCLA, Aguilar is transferring again to Tennessee, Iamaleava's former team.

Horacio Ruiz

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) throws a pass over South Alabama Jaguars linebacker Aakil Washington (10) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Quarterback Joey Aguilar is signing with Tennessee after Tennessee's former quarterback transferred to UCLA, effectively taking Aguilar's starting spot. The swap is the latest twist in a saga involving Nico Iamaleava, the University of Tennessee, and the implications of Name, Image, and Likeness.

Aguilar transferred to UCLA from App. State in January, after spending two years in Boone, NC. Now, four months later, Aguilar is transferring once again. Aguilar's journey took him from the Appalachian Mountains to the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains and then to the Great Smoky Mountains.

The Aguilar card market is gaining steam after news of his transfer to Tennessee. More than 110 eBay sales were recorded on Monday when news of his transfer broke.

Aguilar first appeared on cards in Leaf's unlicensed 2023 Pro Set and Valiant sets. Several of his autographed cards are available, including several parallels at affordable prices.

Joey Aguilar Leaf Pro Set
Image Courtesy of eBay seller collex808

Aguilar's first licensed cards came in 2024 Bowman University Chrome. Most pictures in his cards show Aguilar reading a defense in his App. State uniform. Bowman University offers several parallels. His unnumbered autographed cards sold for $15 - $25 on eBay.

Joey Aguilar 2024 Bowman University Chrome Autograph
Image Courtesy of eBay seller dcsports87 sports cards

Aguilar's Orange Parallel /25 sold for $150, perhaps with a premium paid considering his new school colours. In the coming months, Aguilar's next cards in a Tennessee uniform will surely be an even bigger hit, especially if he helps lead the Vols to the College Football Playoffs after a chaotic off-season.

Joey Aguilar 2024 Bowman University Chrome Orange /25
Image Courtesy of eBay seller yunya

Horacio Ruiz
