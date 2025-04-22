A Look at Cards of Joey Aguilar, Tennessee's New Quarterback
Quarterback Joey Aguilar is signing with Tennessee after Tennessee's former quarterback transferred to UCLA, effectively taking Aguilar's starting spot. The swap is the latest twist in a saga involving Nico Iamaleava, the University of Tennessee, and the implications of Name, Image, and Likeness.
Aguilar transferred to UCLA from App. State in January, after spending two years in Boone, NC. Now, four months later, Aguilar is transferring once again. Aguilar's journey took him from the Appalachian Mountains to the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains and then to the Great Smoky Mountains.
The Aguilar card market is gaining steam after news of his transfer to Tennessee. More than 110 eBay sales were recorded on Monday when news of his transfer broke.
Aguilar first appeared on cards in Leaf's unlicensed 2023 Pro Set and Valiant sets. Several of his autographed cards are available, including several parallels at affordable prices.
Aguilar's first licensed cards came in 2024 Bowman University Chrome. Most pictures in his cards show Aguilar reading a defense in his App. State uniform. Bowman University offers several parallels. His unnumbered autographed cards sold for $15 - $25 on eBay.
Aguilar's Orange Parallel /25 sold for $150, perhaps with a premium paid considering his new school colours. In the coming months, Aguilar's next cards in a Tennessee uniform will surely be an even bigger hit, especially if he helps lead the Vols to the College Football Playoffs after a chaotic off-season.