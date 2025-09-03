Six Players Who Improved Their 2026 NFL Draft Stock After Brilliant Season Openers
The final seconds of Bill Belichick’s college coaching debut elicited drastically different emotions depending on the sideline you watched.
TCU, which won 48–14, was in high spirits. North Carolina, which fell flat in Belichick’s highly anticipated first game, was downtrodden.
Week 1 of the college football season ended as the two teams met at midfield. But both squads—and the players on each—face the same reality: Week 1 won’t dictate their season.
The same applies across the sporting landscape. Some players delivered brilliant season-opening performances—you’ll meet six of them—while others struggled. But at least 11 games remain, and with it comes an opportunity to build on, or flip the script of, Week 1.
Of note, Texas quarterback Arch Manning will not be included on risers and fallers lists for the 2026 season. Sports Illustrated considers Manning a 2027 prospect.
Here’s whose 2026 NFL draft stock is rising and falling after the first full week of college football:
Risers
Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
Reese entered this fall as an intriguing breakout candidate, and he made his presence felt against then-top-ranked Texas. Reese, a 6' 4", 243-pound junior who’s replacing Cardinals fourth-round pick Cody Simon, had nine tackles, four quarterback hurries and one sack Saturday. He’s explosive, has terrific range, created havoc as a blitzer, and proved physical when taking on blocks. Reese has the physical tools to develop into an early-round pick.
Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
After making 29 starts in three years at Virginia Tech, Delane quickly found his footing at LSU. He earned the Tigers’ game ball after recording one interception, one pass breakup, and, per Pro Football Focus, allowing only one catch for 12 yards on eight targets. The 6' 0", 190-pounder is fluid, sticky and has a résumé littered with ball production—he made four interceptions and had 11 pass breakups last season with the Hokies. Delane has emerged as a quality veteran leader in LSU’s locker room, and he starred in his Tiger debut.
Akheem Mesidor, edge, Miami
Projected first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. commands the majority of attention on Miami’s defensive line, but Mesidor finished Sunday night’s win over Notre Dame. His 1.5 sacks came on the Fighting Irish’s final two plays from scrimmage, capping a standout game in which he had a 37.5% pass rush win rate, the fourth-best mark in the FBS, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6' 3" 280-pounder had four total pressures and impressed with his bend and athleticism. A sixth-year senior, Mesidor may not have the résumé or upside to be an early selection, but he played his way onto radars against Notre Dame.
Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
There were few positives from Alabama’s 31–17 loss to Florida State, but Bernard’s emergence amid a quiet game from star sophomore Ryan Williams certainly qualifies. Bernard caught eight passes for 146 yards, and three of his receptions went for at least 29 yards. Bernand, who stands 6' 1" and 204 pounds, won’t impress with his size or raw speed, but he’s a smooth, efficient mover who creates space, and he has quality hands and ball skills. Bernard is also a physical blocker who adds value in the run game. He has a legitimate path to a spot on Day 2 of the draft.
Harold Perkins Jr., edge, LSU
After playing only four games last season due to a torn ACL, Perkins impressed in his return to the spotlight. The 6' 1", 222-pound Perkins, a freshman All-American in 2022, had one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss to go along with three total pressures. He made plays in pursuit, stayed in phase in routes downfield, and flashed physicality in his run fits. When he’s healthy, Perkins has the speed and versatility to be a game-wrecker—and he certainly looks healthy.
Robert Henry Jr., RB, UTSA
Marginally known in scouting circles but largely inconspicuous outside them, Henry burst onto the national scene in UTSA’s 42–24 loss to Texas A&M. The 5' 9" 205-pounder rushed 16 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He’s a creative, decisive runner who made defenders miss in space, proved challenging to tackle on first contact, and showed enough speed to finish a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half. Henry led UTSA in rushing last season and caught 40 passes the previous two seasons. He’s an intriguing Group of Six runner.
Fallers
Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
Though LSU only sacked Klubnik twice, the Tigers pressured him on 41.9% of his dropbacks. Klubnik navigated the pocket well at times, and he remains the same accurate, fluid-throwing passer who appeared on tape last season. But Klubnik went only 19-of-38 passing for 230 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, and his ball placement faltered the more LSU dirtied the pocket around him. Klubnik, a consensus first-round pick in summer projections, didn’t necessarily play poorly, but he failed to capitalize on the chance to make an early statement.
Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
The 6' 6", 366-pound Proctor’s size is part of his identity, and he impressed with the lanes he created and sealed as a run blocker. But the speed of Florida State’s pass rush proved troublesome for Proctor, who allowed six pressures—three hurries, two hits and one sack, according to Pro Football Focus—and lost reps both around the arc and across his face. Proctor, a projected first-round pick, faces louder questions about his foot quickness and conditioning, as he particularly struggled in the fourth quarter Saturday.
Nico Iamaleava, QB, UCLA
You’re forgiven if you missed, or didn’t bother checking, Iamaleava’s UCLA debut. He’d likely prefer you didn’t catch it. After a dramatic spring marked by his well-documented transfer from Tennessee, Iamaleava went only 11-of-22 passing for 136 yards, one touchdown and an interception while adding 47 rushing yards against Utah. The 6' 6", 215-pound Iamaleava, who’s known for his strong arm, didn’t complete a pass beyond 20 yards, and he took four sacks. Iamaleava, who entered the season in the top 10 of Sports Illustrated’s quarterback rankings, had a forgettable first start.