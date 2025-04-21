Five-Star Nate Ament Uses a Trading Card to Announce Tennessee Commitment
Five-star prospect Nate Ament committed to play basketball for the Tennessee Volunteers and head coach Rick Barnes. Ament announced his commitment using a trading card, which he signed and inscribed "Committed to UT."
In a video released on Instagram, Ament asked the camera, "You ready?" Then, he signed his basketball card wearing a Tennessee uniform before announcing, "I'm committing to the University of Tennessee - Rocky Top!"
Ament becomes the highest-rated recruit in Tennessee basketball history.
Topps' Bowman U Now is making trading cards to commemorate the announcement. The base card features Ament in a Tennessee uniform, holding a basketball on his right side. Base cards sell for $11.99 each, with lower price points for larger orders.
One lucky fan will receive the 1/1 card Ament used to announce his commitment. Parallels numbered to /49 and lower will also be included in the orders, including another 1/1 Gold parallel.
Parallels or other non-base card hits will replace the base card in select orders. The odds of hitting a non-base card are based on the number of cards ordered.