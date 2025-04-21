Collectibles On SI

Five-Star Nate Ament Uses a Trading Card to Announce Tennessee Commitment

Five-star recruit Nate Ament rated the No. 4 high school prospect, announced his commitment to Tennessee on Sunday. Topps commemorated the moment with a Bowman U Now card.

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American East forward Nate Ament (10) shoots the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
Five-star prospect Nate Ament committed to play basketball for the Tennessee Volunteers and head coach Rick Barnes. Ament announced his commitment using a trading card, which he signed and inscribed "Committed to UT."

In a video released on Instagram, Ament asked the camera, "You ready?" Then, he signed his basketball card wearing a Tennessee uniform before announcing, "I'm committing to the University of Tennessee - Rocky Top!"

Ament becomes the highest-rated recruit in Tennessee basketball history.

Topps' Bowman U Now is making trading cards to commemorate the announcement. The base card features Ament in a Tennessee uniform, holding a basketball on his right side. Base cards sell for $11.99 each, with lower price points for larger orders.

Nate Ament makes history with Bowman U Now Commitment
Image Courtesy of Topps

One lucky fan will receive the 1/1 card Ament used to announce his commitment. Parallels numbered to /49 and lower will also be included in the orders, including another 1/1 Gold parallel.

Nate Ament Bowman U Now Autograph
Image Courtesy of Topps

Parallels or other non-base card hits will replace the base card in select orders. The odds of hitting a non-base card are based on the number of cards ordered.

