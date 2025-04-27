Ashton Jeanty Card In Rare Company
Ashton Jeanty has been an NFL player for only a few days. Drafted sixth overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Boise State running back is one of the most electrifying players in this year's class, and will get every opportunity to be a three-down back at the next level. While we will have to wait to see how Jeanty fares as a rookie, he's already in fine company among running backs in The Hobby.
On March 29, a PSA 7 2024 Bowman U Chrome Prospect Autographs Ashton Jeanty SuperFractor 1/1 sold for over $8,500. The card features a "#Bleed Blue" inscription. It is the eight-highest trading card sale among active NFL running backs.
My colleague Abram King wrote recently on the Ashton Jeanty phenomenon, and the potential that he could help elevate the running back position in The Hobby at large. He was certainly captivating for Boise State last season, and became appointment viewing for college football fans as he came within 27 yards of tying Barry Sanders for most rushing yards in a single NCAA season. 2,601 yards rushing, 29 touchdowns, and the best highlight reel in college football last season.
Christian McCaffrey's National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto 1/1 tops the list at $32,300. That card sold in 2023.
Drilling down a bit, it's interesting to note that at this top-end, a closer look at the current Top 10 suggests that maybe running backs are getting a bit more shine.
Two of the top six sales belong to running backs who have only been in the league for two years each. Jahmyr Gibbs' Panini National Treasures NFL Shield Patch Auto 1/1 sold for $19,800.
A Gibbs Kaboom! 1/1 sold for $15,000. Both sales came in Febraury 2025.
Bijan Robinson's top sale is a 2023 Panini Mosaic Green that fetched $11,200.
This is encouraging for the top-end RB market, as it suggests that young running backs that are still developing are seeing some big numbers very early in their career. With Ashton Jeanty already on the board with a card from his time at Boise State, it will be fascinating to see if top sales of his NFL product surpass the likes of Gibbs and Robinson.