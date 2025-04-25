Ashton Jeanty Cards Rise After Going 6th Overall to the Raiders
Being one of the only 2 Running Backs drafted in the first round, and the only one in the top 20, Ashton Jeanty heard his name called Thursday night at Lambeau Field during the NFL Draft. The Heisman finalist was drafted 6th overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he looks to turn around a legendary franchise and a passionate card market. While the Running Back position has seen much skepticism over the past few years, Jeanty is able to break the doubt and become one of the backs in the league, even in year one.
Something interesting to note is that Jeanty is already the second highest paid Running Back in the league (no you did not read that wrong). With the 6th overall pick, Jeanty will receive a guaranteed $32 million, while the only Running Back ahead of him is Saquan Barkley receiving $36 million guaranteed. Needless to say, the Raiders are confident that Jeanty is already a top player in the league and their franchise Running Back. Backs that are receiving less guaranteed money? Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, and Jonathan Taylor. Jeanty is already ahead of the best…because he is projected to be the best, and I can’t disagree with that.
In 2024 at Boise State, Ashton Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards, with 30 total touchdowns in 14 games played. This 5’8”, 211 pound bulldozer not only passes the statistical test, but also the eye test. It is hard not to marvel at the size of Jeanty and the speed he brings to the field. Hobbyists and collectors should be excited that he is now in the league…but not only just for him: For the whole Running Back market. There has been a significant uptick in Jeanty’s sports card over the past week, and he has the potential to bring hobby love back to the position as a whole.
2024 Bowman Chrome University Prospect Auto
This card shows the perfect example of what Ashton Jeanty can do to the sports card market because of the hope and faith that collectors have in him. Over the past 30 days, the raw version of this card has plummeted 116% ($90 decrease). However, the past week has been a different story. On April 20th this card sold for $78, but then just yesterday (draft day) sold for $144, which is a $66 rise over the course of 4 days (for the non-math majors out there). Likewise, PSA 10’s of this card have seen a response to the draft as well. On April 21st, a sale of $255 was completed for this card. Three days later on the 24th, it sold again for $315 - a $60 profit for anyone who made a quick flip.
Jeanty’s market has made an instant impact as he looks to do the same for Vegas and the rest of the card market. While the trend for the market would be to dip slightly over the summer months, it may be a great time to stock up on any Jeanty card, and other top Running Backs, as he may change the game with his legs alone. While the powerhouse from Boise State turns the tides for Vegas, collectors should be taking the gamble on the Running Back market, as it’s in good hands.