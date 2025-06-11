Black Parallels Return to Topps Series 2
When Topps Series 1 released back in February, there was a notable missing component for collectors around the globe: the black parallel. It had been included in Topps flagship releases since 2003, and for some, this change was seen as a break in hobby tradition. Collectors need not fret, as Topps announced that the coveted black parallels will be making their return into their Series 2 release, which launches on Wednesday, June 11th.
The cards will be serial numbered /74, and are distinguishable by the black border surrounding the player on the card. This is not to be confused with any parallel that contains foil - there is none on these cards, similar to the gold parallels numbered out of /2025. The pack odds are currently unknown, but in prior years they would range around 1:248 hobby packs, or 1:75 jumbo packs. Notable players in Series 2 that will be part of this parallel set include rookies such as Kumar Rocker, Luisangel Acuna, and Roki Sasaki. Veterans in the set include names like Shohei Othani, Wyatt Langford, Mookie Betts, and Fernando Tatis Jr. These cards will have definite eye appeal to anyone collecting any of the aforementioned players, or for those who collect anyone else contained in the set.
Perhaps the best part for collectors? Topps is including black parallels of Series 1 cards in the release, ensuring that collectors have continuity in their collecting. All of the base cards from Series 1 (#1-330) are included. It appears that they made this decision based on the feedback of collectors, and numerous others throughout the hobby. Now, players like James Wood, Dylan Crews, and Jacob Wilson will have their black parallel cards in packs to chase along with all of their Series 1 counterparts.
By continuing to release the black parallel in Topps flagship, collectors are given more flexibility with what they can pursue, whether it is a complete black parallel set, player rainbow, or a favorite player. It also keeps with a longstanding tradition, and incorporating the series 1 cards into the release adds an additional element of intrigue for collectors. This could be the reason why some end up ripping Series 2 packs. Limited in print run, and high in appeal, the black parallels in Topps Series 2 should be on the radar of collectors everywhere.