Introducing Topps Chrome Basketball Ultra-Violet All-Stars Inserts
On June 12th, Topps is taking the hobby world by storm with the release of 2024-25 Topps Chrome Basketball which includes one of the most exciting and next level insert sets to come to market in recent years, entitled Ultra-Violet All-Stars. This 15-card insert set celebrates the league’s most energetic and electrifying superstars with a bold design and ultra-rare pull rates that are sure to drive collector-driven excitement all throughout the hobby.
With some pretty scarce odds per pack (1:470 Hobby, 1:65 Breaker), the Ultra-Violet All-Stars is aimed at those collectors who strive to achieve both rarity and prestige when opening packs. The Ultra-Violet All-Stars checklist reads like a who's who of NBA dominance, including legends like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, along with today’s elite such as Nikola Jokić, Anthony Edwards, and Jalen Brunson.
For those of you who are looking to chase some of the hobby’s most coveted crown jewels, Superfractor parallels offer collectors the ultimate hunt, and with odds per hobby pack of 1:39,395 hobby packs, these cards also offer an unmatched sense of pride to the collector and prestige to the set itself. Not only that, but I’m fairly certain they’ll perform quite well when it comes to selling such cards on a secondary market like eBay, Fanatics, or Whatnot.
The Ultra-Violet All-Stars insert set incorporates Topps’ signature chromium shine with aesthetically vibrant artwork and superstar appeal, making it one of the most anticipated insert sets of this year’s product. So whether ripping packs is your thing, or buying singles of your favorite NBA dominator, the Ultra-Violet All-Stars set promises to have a breakout year in its own right.
As demand for innovation throughout the NBA hobby continues its surge, Topps Chrome delivers a fresh perspective that keeps basketball card fans coming back for more.