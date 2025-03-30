Cooper Flagg Card Heats Up at Auction Sets Record
As Cooper Flagg continues to lead the Duke Blue Devils deep into the NCAA tournament, he also continues to establish himself as one of the most exciting athletes in The Hobby. Having led Duke to the Final Four, the buzz surrounding the presumptive top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft only continues to build. Flagg has averaged 19.5 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 5.3 APG, and 1.8 BPG over four tournament wins, while showing elite ability on both ends of the floor. His tournament performance has only solidified the feeling that Flagg is a massive talent who could end up being one of the best basketball players in the NBA.
Now, with the basketball world waiting to see what Cooper Flagg can do in the Final Four, a Goldin auction may just lead to the most expensive Flagg card sale of all-time. At writing, since the auction opened on March 25, a PSA 10 2024 Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American Half-Court Offense Signatures Cooper Flagg SuperFractor Autographed 1-of-1 has received 68 bids, with the current high bid coming in at $39,040 including buyer's premium. The auction will close on April 3, two days before Flagg plays in the Final Four.
With skyhigh expectations and the sports media world focused on both Flagg and Duke's tournament run, it will be fascinating to see where this auction ends. The closing date creates an interesting proposition for collectors, given that Flagg-Mania could go to the next level if he wins a title.
At the current price this card would be the most expensive Flagg sale yet. His 2024 Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American Autographs SuperFractor 1/1 sold for $28,800 sold on Fanatics Collect on March 23.
Top-end cards from Flagg's Topps Chrome debut in the 2024 Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American set have been snapped up during the tournament. The six top Cooper Flagg sales have all come since last Sunday. Flagg's 2024 Topps McDonald's All-American Chrome New Hire Superfractor Autograph 1/1 sold for $14,500 on March 25.
Just how high the current auction featuring Flagg's Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American Half-Court Offense Auto 1/1 will be another indicator of how much the top-end Flagg cards have risen since their release.
Cooper Flagg has also been featured in Bowman U Now's March Madness offerings. His most recent on-demand card came out following Duke's win over Arizona in the Sweet Sixteen. It would be a surprise if it was the last Flagg card of the tournament.