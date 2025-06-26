The Five Essential Baseball Cards of 1978 Topps
Much like the 1979 and 1980 Topps sets that followed it, the 1978 Topps set is primarily known for a single, quintessential rookie card. In 1979, it was Ozzie Smith. In 1980, it was Rickey Henderson. As for 1978, numerous Hall of Famers and at least one should-be Hall of Famer make their debut in the set, among them Paul Molitor, Alan Trammell, Lou Whitaker, and Jack Morris. However, as was the case with most Topps sets of the era, these future legends, Burger King issues aside, were forced to share cardboard with others on dreaded multi-player rookie cards. All but one, that is, and that's where the list of Essential 1978 Topps cards begins.
1978 Topps Eddie Murray
In short, this is a perfect baseball card. Top-shelf Hall of Famer? Check! Great image? Check! Clean design? Check! And for the icing on the cake, the Topps All-Star Rookie trophy. For the collector looking to own just a single card from the 1978 Topps set, here it is. Eddie Murray's rookie card is not merely the best card of the set. It's on the short list for top cards of the decade. It's that good.
1978 Topps Reggie Jackson
On the subject of the best cards of the decade, this one may well be it. Hang it in the Louvre! There may be no more beautiful piece of 2.5" x 3.5" cardboard ever created. Were the player depicted a third-string catcher, aesthetics alone would demand this card be included on any Essentials list. Of course, this is no third-stringer. This is the immortal Reginald Martinez Jackson fresh off the most superhuman and transcendent World Series feat ever accomplished.
Here is yet another great looking card, however many notches down from the Reggie it may be. Though an unknown to many collectors and fans of the game, Glenn Burke has two first to his credit. The first, particularly notable as it's Pride Month, is that Burke was the first openly gay major leaguer. The second is that Burke, along with teammate Dusty Baker, are credited with the sporting world's first high five. (A great read on both these firsts is "Singled Out" by Andrew Maraniss.)
1978 Topps Jim Rice
Here is yet another beautiful card, but more importantly, here is a player who in 1978 put forth a season for the ages: 213 hits, a .315 batting average, 46 home runs, and 139 RBI. What's more, Rice's 406 total bases were the most in the major leagues since 1948!
1978 Topps Grant Jackson
The last player and second Jackson on this list is here for one reason and one reason alone. How freaking dope is that jacket! This is 100% a card you need in your life. Period.