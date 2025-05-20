Downtown, Kaboom, & Color Blast Prices of Conference Final NBA Teams
As the final four NBA teams battle for a spot in the NBA Finals, collectors and hobby enthusiasts battle for a chance at a top Downtown or Kaboom card from one of their stars. In a world where it is Kaboom or Kabust, and where Downtown brings the most value, highlighting these key inserts seems to be of hobby importance. While the Oklahoma City Thunder face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Indiana Pacers turn back time to face the New York Knicks, there will certainly be dramatics on the hardwood, as well as dramatic card price changes in the hobby. Going through team by team, we will pick out each squad's most important hobby player and highlight their Kabooms and Downtowns.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
2023 One and One Downtown
SGA has not only become one of the most electric players in all of basketball, but he has become the face of the sports card hobby and market. With a young and hungry team around him, SGA has the opportunity to skyrocket his market and become hobby royalty, ultimately surpassing big names such as Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, and even Luka Dončić.
His raw Downtown has also been on the rise lately, with a 7.4% increase over the last 30 days. It last sold four days ago for $2,500 after a slower beginning of May where sales were as low as $1,950. On the other hand, PSA 10’s have seen a decrease of 20% over the course of the month and last sold for $3,700 on May 15th. As for buyers of SGA, this looks to be an opportunity to buy PSA 10’s at a good price and flip after a potential series win against Minnesota.
2023 Obsidian Black Color Blast: Raw Up 22% ($190)...Last sale $850 - PSA 10 Last sale $1,170
Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards
2020 Crown Royale Rookie Kaboom!
Similarly to SGA, Anthony Edwards has cemented himself as one of the top stars in the NBA, and as long as the Timberwolves keep winning, so does his sports card market. Edwards is also on the same cusp where one NBA title, even one more series win, and his market could take off and surpass other stars. His rookie Kaboom also continues to rise, where the last raw sale was $2,950 back on the first day of March. PSA 10’s have also seen a steady increase of 2.5% over the last 30 days, and last sold for $8,923 on May 7th.
2020 One of One Rookie Downtown: Raw - Last sale $5,800 - PSA 10 Up 33% ($4,250)...Last sale $13,000
Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton
2020 One and One Rookie Downtown
Tyrese Haliburton seems to be in a very unique role, where he can easily be the best player on the floor, but he may need an NBA championship to thrust his card market into the stratosphere. With a classic Pacers/Knicks matchup, there will definitely be eyes on this Eastern Conference Finals series, and regardless of the future, the winner of these two teams will see a decent jump in prices. His last raw One and One Rookie Downtown sold on March 10th for a little over $1,500. PSA 10’s have seen a very nice push over the last month of nearly 40% ($1,575), and last sold for $4,000 on May 8th.
2023 Spectra Color Blast - Raw - Last sale $830 - PSA 10 Last sale $1,463
New York Knicks: Jalen Brunson
2023 One and One Downtown
Out of the final four teams, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks seem to be the biggest underdog of them all. After defeating the Pistons and the Celtics to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, there seems to be the mentality of “one win at a time” for the Knicks. Because of this, the leader of the pack, Jalen Brunson, could see an incredible sports card price jump with an NBA Finals appearance. His raw 2023 One and One Downtowns are actually down 14% over the past month and last sold for $1,100 on May 5th. On the opposite end of the spectrum, PSA 10’s are up 35% over the past 30 days ($850), and last sold for $2,425. The move here seems to be buying this card raw, sending it in for grading, and hoping they win the NBA Finals (would not receive back in your hands until after the finals).