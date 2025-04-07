Walter Clayton Jr. Cards Are A Hot Commodity With Florida Gators Playing for National Title
Walter Clayton Jr. will lead the Florida Gators tonight with a national championship on the line against a vaunted Houston Cougars defense. As Clayton looks to bring the University of Florida's third national title home, the All-American has become one of the faces of this year's NCAA Tournament.
For collectors looking to grab a share of Clayton's run through the tournament, they will find it difficult as the senior finishes his college career on the biggest stage.
Clayton's first on-card appearance is from ONIT's 2023-24 release of the Florida Gators basketball team. A search through eBay will yield zero results for his cards from the release. Clayton was featured in four cards in the set; a base card, an ICON insert, a College Colors insert, and a Sticker Series insert.
Regardless of tonight's outcome, expect Clayton's cards from the ONIT release to be one of the most sought-after in the market. Clayton has improved his draft stock with talk of being a potential Top 5 Draft pick in this summer's 2025 NBA Draft.
Several cards of his Florida teammates are still available, but it's clear that Clayton is the most hobby-relevant. If he shows the Gators to a national title, expect his cards to go for a premium, as they will undoubtedly be on sale in the secondary market for those lucky enough to grab them.