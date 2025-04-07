Collectibles On SI

Walter Clayton Jr. Cards Are A Hot Commodity With Florida Gators Playing for National Title

Walter Clayton Jr. first appeared in a trading card in ONIT's 2023-24 release of the Florida Gators basketball team. However, his cards are difficult to come by on the secondary market, with few, if any, available for sale.

Horacio Ruiz

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) shoots the ball over forward Alex Condon (21) against Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) shoots the ball over forward Alex Condon (21) against Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Walter Clayton Jr. will lead the Florida Gators tonight with a national championship on the line against a vaunted Houston Cougars defense. As Clayton looks to bring the University of Florida's third national title home, the All-American has become one of the faces of this year's NCAA Tournament.

Related: Cooper Flagg Card Sells for Record High at Auction

For collectors looking to grab a share of Clayton's run through the tournament, they will find it difficult as the senior finishes his college career on the biggest stage.

Related: Top Cards for Sweet Sixteen Prospects

Walter Clayton Jr. base card from ONIT 2023-24 Florida Gators basketball release.
Walter Clayton Jr. base card from ONIT 2023-24 Florida Gators basketball release. / Image Courtesy of eBay seller

Clayton's first on-card appearance is from ONIT's 2023-24 release of the Florida Gators basketball team. A search through eBay will yield zero results for his cards from the release. Clayton was featured in four cards in the set; a base card, an ICON insert, a College Colors insert, and a Sticker Series insert.

Walter Clayton Jr. card from ONIT 2023-24
Walter Clayton Jr. card from ONIT 2023-24 / Image Courtesy of eBay seller

Regardless of tonight's outcome, expect Clayton's cards from the ONIT release to be one of the most sought-after in the market. Clayton has improved his draft stock with talk of being a potential Top 5 Draft pick in this summer's 2025 NBA Draft.

Walter Clayton Jr. ICON insert
Walter Clayton Jr. ICON insert / Image Courtesy of eBay seller

Several cards of his Florida teammates are still available, but it's clear that Clayton is the most hobby-relevant. If he shows the Gators to a national title, expect his cards to go for a premium, as they will undoubtedly be on sale in the secondary market for those lucky enough to grab them.

Walter Clayton ONIT 2023-24 Sticker Series
Walter Clayton ONIT 2023-24 Sticker Series / Image Courtesy of eBay seller

MORE COLLECTIBLE UPDATES:

Published |Modified
Horacio Ruiz
HORACIO RUIZ

Home/Prospect Watch