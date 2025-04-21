Cooper Flagg Cards as he Declares for the NBA Draft
In a widely expected move, Cooper Flagg has officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. The likely top overall draft pick had a historic, dominant season at Duke. Flagg led the team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals. An excellent tournament run came up short in the Final Four against Houston, and now Flagg takes the next step in his basketball evolution. And, like that, one of the hottest names in all The Hobby readies to go pro.
This January, Cooper Flagg signed an exclusive deal with Topps. The brand is set to get the NBA license later this year, and it's clear that the potential franchise player will be a huge piece to the puzzle.
Flagg has already appeared on a number of Bowman U Now cards, including a debut card from last November. A 1-of-1 Patch Auto version of the card sold for $33,000 through Fanatics Collect on April 6.
Flagg was the headline attraction in the recently-released 2024 Topps Chrome McDonalds All-American set. His Half-Court Offense 1/1 Auto sold for a record $85,400 through Goldin on April 3.
The top-end McDonalds All-American cards have given us a taste of Flagg's current and potential influence in the basketball hobby. We have already seen 18 sales of Flagg cards from the set go for $5,000 or more. Most recently was the April 13 sale of a Red Raywave Refractor Auto /5 that went for $6,544.
The most recent five-figure sale came just yesterday, with this 1/1 Superfractor Auto selling for $12,000.
It will be fascinating to see how Flagg's early pro cards fare. He's got a ton of hype, he excelled at a blue-blood program in college, and he's considered a potential superstar.
Whether he can reach the same sort of Hobby tier that Victor Wembanyama found himself on from Day One in the league, or Caitlin Clark as she headed from college to the WNBA, remains to be seen. Wherever he lands, there seems little question that he will be one of the most-chased NBA rookies in recent memory.