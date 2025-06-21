Four players' first cards with new teams in Topps Series 2
As is common with every yearly cycle of flagship Topps, its Series 2 release in early summer marks the first time players who moved teams in the offseason get cards of them on their new teams. Since the company's Series 1 product releases prior to the start of the baseball season, it is difficult to make cards of players on new teams with the uncertainty of knowing much earlier in advance.
Nevertheless, a handful of stars changed teams and finally are represented with their current clubs in the Topps Series 2 release:
Juan Soto, Mets OF
After a long offseason in which the entire baseball world wondered where the 26-year-old superstar would go, Soto took his talents across New York City to team up with the Mets, who were fresh off a trip to the NLCS. As Soto has been setting marks rarely done by someone his age, his hobby love has grown, especially with his rookie cards in 2018 Topps products.
After a slow start to his season, Soto is hitting .246 with 14 home runs and an .842 OPS in 75 games. Met fans will have plenty of time to collect the outfielder in the orange and blue as he embarks on a. 15-year contract.
Garrett Crochet, Red Sox SP
Needing to make a splash in the 2024 offseason, the Red Sox sent a package of four prospects to the Chicago White Sox to acquire Crochet, who was coming off of his first full season as a starter and had shown flashes of dominance. Shortly after acquiring Crochet, the left-hander agreed to a six-year, $170M extension to keep him in Boston long term.
What the Red Sox have gotten from Crochet so far in 2025 has been everything they hoped for. Through his first 16 starts, Crochet has pitched to a 2.20 ERA with 125 strikeouts in 102.1 innings. After watching many years of Chris Sale dominate in Boston, Red Sox fans can hope for more of the same from Crochet.
Max Fried, Yankees SP
After losing Juan Soto to the crosstown rival Mets, the Yankees reallocated the money that would have been spent on the outfielder to sign former Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried. Fried has rewarded New York with a Cy Young-caliber start to his Yankee tenure. In 101 innings, Fried has a 2.05 ERA and is one of the frontrunners to start the All Star game for the American League in this year's Summer Classic. Having signed an eight-year contract to come to the Bronx, he is viewed to be a dominant arm paired with Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole when he returns from injury.
Kyle Tucker, Cubs OF
Viewing their contending window as open, Chicago took a big swing and traded for Tucker from the Astros last offseason. When healthy, Tucker has produced at an MVP level with a mix of power and speed. This season, Tucker has slugged 13 home runs and swiped 18 bases in 74 games for the Cubs this season while leading them to the top of the NL Central. Although Tucker is set to be a free agent this winter, he is without of a doubt one of the most dynamic players in all of baseball.