The Man with a Fifteen Million Dollar Painting and $4 Football Card
Three years ago a painting went to auction and was expected to sell for $200,000. Instead it commanded $15.275 million. In retrospect, it makes sense. Even among those never setting foot in the world of fine art, "The Sugar Shack" presents an instantly recognizable image to anyone who ever watched the "Good Times" television show or kicked back to Marvin Gaye's "I Want You" album.
Adding to the cultural legacy of the painting, though not at the time of purchase, the image also inspired one of the biggest films of 2025.
Less known to the casual admirer of "The Sugar Shack" are two things.
- The artist, Ernie Barnes, enjoyed a five-year professional football career, including two years apiece with the Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers.
- He even has a football card in the 1964 Topps set!
Given that Barnes has been compared to Raphael and even Michelangelo (the artists, not the Ninja Turtles) and his paintings now sell in the six, seven, or–in the case of "The Sugar Shack"–eight figures, one might imagine that his football card would be carry a premium. In truth, it's what's known in the Hobby as a "common." As such, his 61-year-old football card, even in nice shape, typically sells for around $4.
It certainly may be the case that the card collecting world simply has little interest in the "rookie cards" of important artists, playing football or otherwise. Or it may just be the case that not many collectors recognize that the man on the card did a lot more than just protect the quarterback, despite the fact all the clues are right there on the back of the card.
There's no crystal ball when it comes to collecting, whether ones interest is sports cards or fine art. Still, it's not hard to imagine the 1964 Topps Ernie Barnes card eventually carrying a premium, even if it never comes close to the $15 million a certain other Ernie Barnes collectible managed to pull in.