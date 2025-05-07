Haliburton For the Win, His Cards Resurge
19 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists. While the stat line may not move the needle in the sports card market, what Tyrese Haliburton did on the last play can. Down by two with ten seconds remaining, Haliburton rebounded his own missed foul shot and drained a step-back three with one second remaining, to propel the Indiana Pacers over the Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-119. Down by seven with 40 seconds remaining, the miraculous comeback by the Pacers has allowed them to go up 2-0 in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Haliburton’s game winner may not have only propelled his team to a game two victory, but it may have propelled his card market to where it needs to be. With rising superstars such as SGA, Jokic, and Edwards, it seemed like Haliburton was due to reinsert his name into the equation of best in the league. Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game in the regular season. However, it would be all for nothing if the Pacers do not make a run in the playoffs. As the fourth seed, Indiana serves as an underdog against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, but Haliburton has had other plans over the past two games.
For collectors and investors in Haliburton’s cards, this may be a critical time to keep a close eye on the market, as well as each game played. Indiana being a huge underdog means that Haliburton serves as the hero in this story, which is what everyone can get behind. The best situation would be for the Pacers to go up 3-0, and for collectors to hold his cards until the next round, resulting in a nice price spike. For that reason, we should look at some of Haliburton's key cards that hobbyists may be holding onto, and how they have been performing lately.
2020 Prizm Silver Rookie
Although Haliburton's Prizm Silver Rookies in raw form are still selling for cheap, there has been a solid increase in his PSA 10’s. Over the past 30 days, there has been a 29.7% increase with this card, and its last sale was this morning (May 7th, the day after the buzzer-beater) for $260…which is a $65 increase in three days when its last sale was. This just proves that key plays, timely moments, and clutch shots can impact the card market overnight.
2020 Prizm Draft Picks Rookie Downtown (SSP)
Likewise to the Prizm Silver, Haliburton’s Rookie Downtown has seen a solid bump in price as well. Over the past 30 days, it has had an $81 increase ($25.4%), and last sold on May 6th for $320 for its PSA 10. Even its PSA 9’s have seen a nice bump in sales, with a 13% jump over the past month ($26 increase).
In the end, Tyrese Haliburton did not just win the game, instead he may have altered the trajectory of his card market. Whether you are a quick-flipper, or a long-term holder, one thing is for certain, and that is Haliburton’s card market isn’t just rising, it’s hitting from deep.