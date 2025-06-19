Pacers Give Injury Update on Tyrese Haliburton Ahead of Game 6
With their season on the line, the Indiana Pacers will have the services of their star.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton will play Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, coach Rick Carlisle announced Thursday afternoon.
"Tyrese is going to play. He was strength tested at 5 p.m. and did very well. He went through walkthrough and there’s no set minutes limit," Carlilse told reporters.
Haliburton, 25, has been battling a calf injury throughout the series. He attempted six field goals and made none in Game 5, as the Thunder moved within one win of an NBA championship.
The fifth-year guard made his second All-NBA team this season after overcoming a slow start, and etched his name into Indiana sports lore with a slew of clutch shots in the postseason.
In the Finals, however, Oklahoma City has managed to slow him—holding him to 15 points per game, three below his career postseason average.