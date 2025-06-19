SI

Pacers Give Injury Update on Tyrese Haliburton Ahead of Game 6

It's do-or-die for Indiana.

Tyrese Haliburton dribbles against the Thunder.
With their season on the line, the Indiana Pacers will have the services of their star.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton will play Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, coach Rick Carlisle announced Thursday afternoon.

"Tyrese is going to play. He was strength tested at 5 p.m. and did very well. He went through walkthrough and there’s no set minutes limit," Carlilse told reporters.

Haliburton, 25, has been battling a calf injury throughout the series. He attempted six field goals and made none in Game 5, as the Thunder moved within one win of an NBA championship.

The fifth-year guard made his second All-NBA team this season after overcoming a slow start, and etched his name into Indiana sports lore with a slew of clutch shots in the postseason.

In the Finals, however, Oklahoma City has managed to slow him—holding him to 15 points per game, three below his career postseason average.

