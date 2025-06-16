Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Vs. Tyrese Haliburton: Which Cards Win?
Two young stars are getting a lot of attention in the NBA card market these past few weeks - Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton. While both guards are making their respective cases to win the Finals this season, they’re also slugging it out in the hobby to take their stock to the next level.
The Case for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s NBA Card Stock
Gilgeous-Alexander’s ascent has been nothing short of incredible, given where he started with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018. Back then, the 11th pick of that season’s draft averaged 10.8 points on 47 percent shooting from the field, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. While those numbers seemed good for a rookie guard who started 73 games for the Clips, SGA’s first-year campaign didn’t really show any indication of the player he is now.
And boy, what a player he has grown to be since that first run in LA. During the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander notched his first MVP by leading the league in scoring with 32.7 points per game on almost 52 percent shooting from the field. He also averaged five rebounds and 6.4 assists to help lead the Thunder to their first NBA Finals since 2012.
Now, at the biggest stage of them all, Gilgeous-Alexander has kept the Thunder afloat against a resilient Pacers team. With the series now tied at two games apiece, this season’s MVP has the chance to go up to the next level, both on the court and in the card market.
If he succeeds, SGA’s PSA 10 2018 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card can reverse its current downtrend and enjoy an upward surge from a price of $1,100. The key thing here is that his accolades this season, including winning MVP, can make him the league’s best player for the foreseeable future.
This will help lock Gilgeous-Alexander’s market value as he joins the likes of Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the next tier of hobby relevance, a level below the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Those who invested in the Thunder star will benefit from cards that will likely still look good years from now.
The Case for Tyrese Halliburton NBA Cards
While Gilgeous-Alexander is the proven name of the two, Tyrese Haliburton cards present a higher upside since they are just starting to become more popular in the hobby.
Before Indiana’s surprising run to the Finals, a lot of people didn’t really believe that a former Sacramento Kings guard could lead his new team to overcome some of the Eastern Conference’s contenders, like the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, on some of the most insane performances in the playoffs ever. It also didn’t help that he isn’t as dominant as SGA after only averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.4 steals during the regular season.
But after a series of epic game-winning shots over the Milwaukee Bucks, Cavs, Knicks, and in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, more people have started to notice the full potential of Haliburton in the hobby. This can be seen in a 120 percent increase in his PSA 10 2020 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card in the market from $175 to $385 during a three-month period.
This value presents collectors with an opportunity to gain more profit, especially if the Pacers overcome the odds to win the NBA Finals this season. If that happens, expect those Tyrese Haliburton rookie cards to take over the market.
The Verdict: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cards Win By a Close Inch
Sure, Haliburton presents a more enticing option when it comes to profit. The thing is, the Pacers’ momentum has been cut short after their Game 4 loss to the Thunder. With the series shifting back to Oklahoma City, there’s a good chance the SGA-led team will capitalize to take the lead.
This will then help solidify Gilgeous-Alexander’s impressive campaign this season with only one more win needed to win a ring. If that happens, those who invested in the Pacers star may see their stock go down while the Thunder MVP can move up in the market.
But of course, this all hinges on OKC winning Games 5 and 6.. While the Thunder has the edge talent-wise, it’s dangerous to keep doubting a player of Haliburton’s caliber. In any case, though, the safe bet would be to go for SGA cards at this point in time.