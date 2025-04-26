Collectibles On SI

Happy Birthday Aaron Judge! Here's A Look At 3 Super Scarce PSA 10 Rookie Cards

As Aaron Judge celebrates his birthday, here's a look at three low-population, mid-range PSA 10 Autographs for collectors to consider acquiring.

Matt Schilling

Apr 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

April 26th isn’t just another day on the calendar, but rather it’s the birthday of one of the game’s greatest modern day active sluggers to ever step into the batter’s box for the New York Yankees. That’s right folks, it’s Aaron Judge’s birthday and one of the best ways in which we can celebrate the day from a hobby perspective is by looking back at some of the recent sales of his scarcest PSA 10 Rookie Autographed Cards.

RELATED: 1977 Topps Dale Murphy Rookie Card PSA 10: A Seemingly Impossible Find

New York Yankees first base Ben Rice (22) celebrates with outfielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a solo home run
Apr 12, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first base Ben Rice (22) celebrates with outfielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images / Tom Horak-Imagn Images

When it comes to the recent sales of scarce Aaron Judge PSA 10 Rookie Autographed Cards, here are the three cards that have put up some serious sales numbers in the last few weeks.

For starters his 2017 Topps Definitive Autograph Inscription Aaron Judge /35 Rookie Card, featuring the fitting inscription "Bronx Bombers," sold for an impressive $10,000 on April 15th via eBay. Not only did this card surpass the five-figure plateau, but there is also only one that possesses the Gem Mint grade.

RELATED: Aaron Judge's Rubble & Crew Appearance Immortalized in Upcoming Baseball Card

2017 Topps Definitive Autograph Inscription Aaron Judge /35 PSA 10
2017 Topps Definitive Autograph Inscription Aaron Judge /35 PSA 10 / eBay User: nishio-ya | https://www.ebay.com/itm/376150310316?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=7e-zji0dsu-&sssrc=2047675&ssuid=S4GUwmyCT-K&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY

Secondly, his 2017 Topps Dynasty Autograph Patch #AA3 sold for an impressive $5,800 on March 28th via eBay. The card, which displays an iconic 5-color patch, is just one of two to have ever been awarded a grade of a PSA 10.

RELATED: 1982 Topps Lawrence Taylor Rookie Card PSA 10 Extremely Rare

2017 Topps Dynasty Autograph Patch #AA3
2017 Topps Dynasty Autograph Patch #AA3 / eBay User: PSA | https://www.ebay.com/itm/306190201469?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=xcnqegs2szg&sssrc=2047675&ssuid=S4GUwmyCT-K&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY

Lastly, his 2017 Topps Chrome "1987 Topps" Autograph Orange Refractor /25 PSA 10 crossed the auction block for just over $4,900 on March 30th. From a scarcity perspective, the great thing about this card is the fact that there are only three graded a PSA 10.

2017 Topps Chrome "1987 Topps" Autograph Orange Refractor /25 PSA 10
2017 Topps Chrome "1987 Topps" Autograph Orange Refractor /25 PSA 10 / eBay User: PC SportsCards | https://www.ebay.com/itm/156816078259?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=YT-lVXpWRfK&sssrc=2047675&ssuid=S4GUwmyCT-K&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY

No matter how you look at it, the New York Yankees are and always will be Major League Baseball’s greatest dynasty and in his current form Aaron Judge will serve as their fearless leader for at least the next decade. So with that said, there’s no doubt that his rookie cards, his autographs and especially his incredibly scarce PSA 10 Rookie Autographed Cards will be both admired and heavily-sought-after by collectors for decades to come.

﻿MORE COLLECTIBLES UPDATES﻿

Published |Modified
Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.

Home/News