Happy Birthday Aaron Judge! Here's A Look At 3 Super Scarce PSA 10 Rookie Cards
April 26th isn’t just another day on the calendar, but rather it’s the birthday of one of the game’s greatest modern day active sluggers to ever step into the batter’s box for the New York Yankees. That’s right folks, it’s Aaron Judge’s birthday and one of the best ways in which we can celebrate the day from a hobby perspective is by looking back at some of the recent sales of his scarcest PSA 10 Rookie Autographed Cards.
When it comes to the recent sales of scarce Aaron Judge PSA 10 Rookie Autographed Cards, here are the three cards that have put up some serious sales numbers in the last few weeks.
For starters his 2017 Topps Definitive Autograph Inscription Aaron Judge /35 Rookie Card, featuring the fitting inscription "Bronx Bombers," sold for an impressive $10,000 on April 15th via eBay. Not only did this card surpass the five-figure plateau, but there is also only one that possesses the Gem Mint grade.
Secondly, his 2017 Topps Dynasty Autograph Patch #AA3 sold for an impressive $5,800 on March 28th via eBay. The card, which displays an iconic 5-color patch, is just one of two to have ever been awarded a grade of a PSA 10.
Lastly, his 2017 Topps Chrome "1987 Topps" Autograph Orange Refractor /25 PSA 10 crossed the auction block for just over $4,900 on March 30th. From a scarcity perspective, the great thing about this card is the fact that there are only three graded a PSA 10.
No matter how you look at it, the New York Yankees are and always will be Major League Baseball’s greatest dynasty and in his current form Aaron Judge will serve as their fearless leader for at least the next decade. So with that said, there’s no doubt that his rookie cards, his autographs and especially his incredibly scarce PSA 10 Rookie Autographed Cards will be both admired and heavily-sought-after by collectors for decades to come.