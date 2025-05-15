Hyeseong Kim Gets His First Autograph Card!
In the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3 win over the Athletics yesterday, Hyeseong Kim hit his first major league home run. Kim's home run was a solo shot that came in the third inning, traveling 385ft. Through 11 games (25 at-bats) with the Dodgers, Kim is batting .360 with an .840 OPS, and 3 RBIs.
The first major league home run for any player is a moment they'll never forget as it solidifies all their hard work to reach the top level of the sport. Topps wanted fans to be able to remember this moment forever too, so they created a Topps Now card commemorating Kim's first home run.
Available for the next 24 hours on the Topps website, there are many reasons to be excited for this release! First off, Topps announced that Kim will be receiving his first ever autographed card, a 1/1 on-card auto inscribed "First Home Run". This card will come as a redemption, and will be randomly inserted into an order. Along with the 1/1 inscribed auto, there are 16 total autographs possible to hit in this release: /10 and /5.
Outside of the autographed cards, there are a few other chases for this Kim release. There are five parallels of the base card that will be randomly inserted into orders: /50 Gold Foil, /25 Orange Foil, /10 Black Foil, /5 Red Foil, and the 1/1 FoilFractor. In addition to the numbered parrallels, there are three SPs: open-edition base card, image variation short-print, and the korean language super short print.
Similar to every Topps Now release, there are four purchase options available: 1 card ($11.99), 5 cards ($49.99), 10 cards ($89.99), and 20 cards ($169.99). Good luck chasing!