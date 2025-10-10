SI

Dodgers Player Avoided Disastrous Mistake on Game-Winning Run Off of Phillies Error

Hyeseong Kim, who scored the winning run for the Dodgers, made a near-mistake that was missed in the end of game chaos.

Tim Capurso

Kim failed to touch home plate initially, but went back and touched the plate after Orion Kerkering's throw sailed to the backstop.
Kim failed to touch home plate initially, but went back and touched the plate after Orion Kerkering's throw sailed to the backstop. / Harry How/Getty Images
The bottom of the 11th inning of Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Phillies and Dodgers will be remembered largely for one reason: Phillies relief pitcher Orion Kerkering's throwing error that led to the winning run scoring in the form of Hyeseong Kim, ending Philadelphia's season and sending Los Angeles to the National League Championship Series for the second straight year.

But it very nearly could have been remembered for a different sort of mistake, one that was quickly remediated despite being missed in all of the end-of-game chaos.

In his haste to hurry home and score the winning run, Kim seemingly failed to touch home plate.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, Kim quickly realized what had occurred and, after Kerkering's throw sailed past catcher J.T. Realmuto's head to the backstop, doubled back to touch home plate.

It was another what-if moment in an eventful inning filled with them.

