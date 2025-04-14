Ice Cold Start Impacts Alec Bohm, Triston Casas and Luis Robert Jr. Rookie Cards
Baseball will test your mental fortitude more than any other team sport on the planet. When you're hot, you feel like you're on top of the world. When you're cold, it feels like you couldn't get a hit with a tennis racket.
Unfortunately for Alec Bohm, Triston Casas and Luis Robert Jr., all of whom were once top-rated prospects, the latter has become the norm early in 2025.
Between the three of them, not a single one is hitting over .185 or has more than a single home run on the season. So, what kind of impact has this had on the rookie-card market for Bohm, Casas and Robert?
1. Alec Bohm
What happened to Alec Bohm? That's the question every Phillies fan and collector of Bohm memorabilia is asking themselves right now.
Bohm, who was once the best prospect in the entire organization and even made the All-Star Game in 2024, has turned into the coldest hitter in baseball. That's not hyperbole or an exaggeration, either. According to Fangraphs, Alec Bohm's -7.4 offensive rating is the worst in baseball, as is his -0.7 WAR two weeks into the season.
To this point, Bohm's .150/.164/.167 is laughable (yes, he's slugging .167), but there is some reason for optimism. Bohm's average exit velocity of 92.2 mph is in the 80th percentile, as is his hard-hit percentage of 51.1%. Bohm is making good contact, he just seems to be getting unlucky.
As a result, Alec Bohm's rookie cards have fallen off a cliff. Bohm debuted in Topps in 2021 and was a big chase for Phillies fans and collectors. Unfortunately, in the first two weeks of the season, that card at a PSA 10 has fallen in value by 54.98%, according to Card Ladder's latest data. What was a $20 card at the beginning of the season can now be bought for about $9.
2. Luis Robert Jr.
If you were collecting in 2020, you can remember the 2020 Topps Chrome Luis Robert chase. At the time, Robert was the next big thing in baseball. The White Sox looked to have their outfield of the future solidified and Robert was the cornerstone piece. As a result, everyone wanted a Luis Robert rookie card. My, how things have changed.
To be fair to Robert, injuries and trade rumors have followed him throughout his career and the White Sox are atrocious, but this is a guy that hit 38 home runs and stole 20 bags in 2023. Now, just two weeks into 2025, Robert is hitting ,163 with one home run and four RBI.
What does this mean for the once red-hot market for his Topps Chrome rookie card? it hasn't been good.
According to the latest Card Ladder data, Robert's Topps Chrome rookie card, graded as a PSA 10, has fallen in value by 67.95% in the last month. A card that was going for more than $23 in March can now be had for $7.50.
3. Triston Casas
In 2022, Triston Casas was the 16th-rated prospect in baseball and looked to be destined to be the next cornerstone of the Red Sox franchise for years to come. Just three years later and Casas is struggling to hit .200 to start the 2025 MLB season and has been the subject of early-season trade talks.
In his first year in The Bigs, 2023, Casas finished third in AL Rookie of the Year Voting, hitting .263 with 24 home runs in 132 games. However, his 2024 season was plagued with a rib cage injury that saw him appear in just 63 games and this season he's off to a bad start, hitting .185 and slugging .296 with just one home run and three RBI.
As a result, Triston Casas' rookie cards, which were once highly sought after, have dropped in the market.
In 2023, his Topps 2023 base rookie card (pictured above) was selling for $28-$35, even getting as much as $41 in some sales. Now, that same card is hovering around the $10-$15 mark due to injuries and slow start to 20255.