Phillies Postgame Show Roasts Own Player After Weird Delay
There was a 19-minute delay during Monday night's Mets-Phillies game at CitiField. The delay came after Alec Bohm grounded into a double-play during the top of the fifth inning. As Bohm was called out at first he looked towards center field and then he kept looking back as he walked back to the dugout.
Before play could continue with the next batter umpires stopped the game to find out what was wrong. After some confusion the SNY broadcast determined that Bohm was claiming to be distracted by a parabolic microphone set up in center field.
The microphones were eventually removed and play continued, but people immediately began pointing out that the mics were not new. In fact, they'd been there all season. Even worse, the Phillies home broadcast looked into it and determined that they'd been there for years.
This information was revealed during Phillies Post Game Live as Ricky Bottalico roasted Bohm for wasting everyone's time.
"Let's talk about Alec Bohm over at third base," said Bottalio. "Okay Alec, you had a good deefensive game but what really kind of got to me? You caused a 19-minute delay on something that's been there since at least 2017. We went back and checked. That exact same thing has been there since 2017."
The media in New York wasn't happy either as WFAN's Boomer Esiason tweeted that the delay was "asinine."
What none of the annoyed viewers took into account was the possibility that the microphone had been distracting players since 2017 and maybe Bohm was the first one brave enough to speak up.
Unfortunately for the Phillies, that's where the heroics ended as the Mets outscored Philadelphia 10-0 after the delay.