Topps Unveils WrestleMania 41 Match Posters as Limited-Edition Trading Cards
Topps is bringing fans to the edge of their seats with their latest Topps NOW release on the eve on WrestleMania 41. Through its Topps NOW series, collectors and fans will be able to purchase the event’s official match posters in the form of Topps NOW trading cards and each card will replicate the poster of the five blockbuster matches taking place during this weekend’s events. These cards will only be available until April 20th 2025 at 4:15PM EST.
Each limited-edition Topps NOW card will not only feature base editions of each poster, but every single purchase will be in the running for a chance to receive an ultra-rare Gold parallel version. The ultra-rare Gold parallel version will be individually numbered to just 41 copies per card, which is a proverbial nod to the 41st edition of WrestleMania.
WrestleMania’s featured matches include a who’s who of WWE Superstars and include some of the most highly anticipated matches of the year. Here’s a run down of each of the five cards:
• Card WM1: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship - a clash that’s been decades in the making between two fan favorites.
• Card WM2: Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match - a showdown containing some of the best championship pedigree and unfinished business.
• Card WM3: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship - titans of the women’s division clash in a battle for female supremacy.
• Card WM4: Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship - a hard-hitting and high-flying encounter sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.
• Card WM5: Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s World Championship - a rivalry for the ages and a star-studded triple threat that caters to the global fan base.
There’s no doubt that WrestleMania 41 will live up to the hype, especially since Vegas rarely disappoints, so if you’re looking to capture these epic moments, keep in mind that these cards are printed on demand and once that window closes, they’ll only be available on the secondary market. As has been the case with previous releases, sellers in these markets can add a 2x-3x premium for base cards and easily a 10x-20x premium for the Gold Parallels that are limited to just 41 copies.