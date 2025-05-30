Collectibles On SI

Jacy Jayne Earns First WWE Trading Card Following NXT Women’s Championship Win

As Jacy Jayne defeats Stephanie Vaquer, Topps NOW captures the her first ever NXT Women's Championship

Matt Schilling

Jacy Jayne celebrates after capturing her first NXT Women's Championship
Jacy Jayne celebrates after capturing her first NXT Women's Championship / Ella Jay via Wrestlezone.com | https://www.wrestlezone.com/news/1561984-jacy-jayne-reacts-shocking-nxt-womens-championship-win

It’s Finally Here! That’s right my fellow WWE collectors, fans, and enthusiasts, Jacy Jayne is receiving here very first WWE trading card and its in the form of a Topps NOW card that is commemorating her victory as the newest NXT Women’s Champion.

Jacy Jayne - First Ever WWE Trading Card (Front)
Jacy Jayne - First Ever WWE Trading Card (Front) / Topps NOW via Topps.com | https://www.topps.com/products/jacy-jayne-2025-wwe-topps-now%C2%AE-card-57

Although to the victor go the spoils, those spoils didn’t come as easily as Jacy Jayne would have hoped and as is case with most championship duels, this too contained its fair share of controversy. That controversary came when Jazmyn Nix distracted the referee and Fallon Henley delivered an earth-shattering kick to Stephanie Vaquer’s face, sending her directly down to the mat. Once Vaquer was down, it set the stage for Jacy Jayne to pin her and capture her first ever NXT Women’s Championship.

Jacy Jayne - First Ever WWE Trading Card (Back)
Jacy Jayne - First Ever WWE Trading Card (Back) / Topps NOW via Topps.com | https://www.topps.com/products/jacy-jayne-2025-wwe-topps-now%C2%AE-card-57

Now that Jacy Jayne has secured her championship belt, its time for collectors to head on over to Topps.com and secure her very first WWE trading card. The card , which sells for $8.99 and is only available until May 31st, offers collectors the chance at a number of foil parallels that will be randomly inserted in orders in the form of LUCKY HITS. The foil parallel breakdown is as follows: Gold Foil Parallels /50, Orange Foil Parallels /25, Black Foil Parallels /10, Red Foil Parallels /5, and the ever elusive and ultra-rare FoilFractor 1/1.

So if you just happen to be a WWE collector, a fan of Jacy Jayne, or a wrestling enthusiast that appreciates one-of-a-kind moments, then I’d suggest heading on over to Topps.com and securing this once-in-a-career moment before time runs out.

Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.

