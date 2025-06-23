Takeaways: How Jayden Daniels and the Commanders Are Building on Last Season’s Success
The NFL’s summer is here. And we’re still here (for another week or so), with another set of NFL takeaways …
Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are in lockstep with Jayden Daniels on his development. Really, this story started at the outset of the offseason, after the NFC’s 2024 Cinderella lost in the conference title game, and the rookie readied to dive back into work by going back to his home state.
Coach Dan Quinn, OC Kliff Kingsbury and GM Adam Peters, by then, had a pretty good idea of where they were with the 24-year-old quarterback. A historically strong first season in pro football will give you one—Daniels threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, nine picks and a 100.1 rating, and rushed for 891 yards and another six touchdowns last year, then won two playoff games on the road.
So the Commanders brass’s first move was to start talking with Taylor Kelly, the coach at 3DQB (and former Arizona State quarterback) whom Daniels works with in Orange County.
The goal was to establish, first and foremost, a commonality in language. In other words, Washington wanted Kelly to dovetail the way he talks with how Kingsbury talks, so as they worked through Daniels’s rookie year and fundamental work, Kelly would be able to talk to Daniels on his level, and Daniels would eventually be able to take his work back to D.C. with him without a hitch.
There were also some of the normal mechanical things everyone felt like Daniels would benefit from working on. Refining his lower body movement on certain throws—something quarterbacks are always working on—was one thing. Working on some specifics on throws to Daniels’s left, and his arm angle on those throws, was another.
Meanwhile, Kingsbury and the rest of the offensive staff resolved to condense the offense and grow the things the Commanders did well, and throw out some of the things they didn’t in 2024. The idea was to get razor sharp, rather than too complex, with the offense’s strengths, giving the players the spring to hone that.
The byproduct of that process, as spring began, was giving Daniels added command with his teammates, since he’d already mastered what had been taught, which naturally allowed him to take another step forward from a leadership standpoint. Furthering that was the team’s ability to hang on to Kingsbury, pass-game coordinator Brian Johnson and QBs coach Tavita Pritchard, as well as backup Marcus Mariota, making it easy for the entire quarterbacks room to hit the ground running when the offseason program started in April and OTAs began in May.
On top of that, Daniels had teammates out to Oregon for a passing camp before all that, and plans to have them in California for another one before training camp starts.
The overarching idea here is pretty obvious, of course—for everyone to be firing on all cylinders when the pads go on five weeks from now. And judging by how fast everything’s gone to this point with Daniels, that should be something to see.
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens’ signing of cornerback Jaire Alexander is another example of a hidden market they’ve mined for talent over the past decade. That market: the decorated, third-contract veteran market. There are plenty of examples …
• Mark Ingram signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the team going into his ninth season, had 1,265 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns, and helped Lamar Jackson win MVP in his second year as a starter.
• Eric Weddle signed a four-year, $29 million contract with Baltimore going into his 10th season, and helped Wink Martindale change the way the Ravens played defense, in addition to serving as a captain and coming up with 10 picks in his first two seasons there.
• Earl Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million contract headed into his 10th season—he had two picks and two sacks and made the Pro Bowl in his final NFL season (his departure from Baltimore, after 2019, wasn’t great).
• The Ravens traded for Calais Campbell in March 2020 and got 11 sacks, nine passes defensed, 40 starts and 41 games out of him in his 13th, 14th, and 15th NFL seasons.
• Kevin Zeitler signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal in March 2021, headed into his 10th season, and started 47 of the Ravens’ 51 games in playing that deal out to its completion.
• Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year deal in Baltimore in August 2023 and posted 9.5 sacks for the team in his 10th NFL season, matching his career high.
• Kyle Van Noy came aboard in September of 2023, posted a career-high nine sacks in his 10th season, then signed a two-year, $10 million extension and had 12.5 sacks in 2024.
• Derrick Henry signed a two-year, $16 million deal in March 2024. You know what happened next. He rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns, with another 193 yards and two scores in the passing game, and signed a two-year, $30 million extension this offseason.
That doesn’t mean, by the way, that Baltimore bats 1.000 on these. But it’s also not an accident that the Ravens are generally pretty aggressive fishing in these waters.
The first reason is that, by that point in a player’s career, you have a pretty good idea of who they are, bringing the team signing them some certainty. Second, you don’t have to worry, as you sometimes do signing guys to big second contracts, about how they’ll react to having money in their pockets. Third, a lot of times, though not always, they’ll bring a certain level of leadership to the table—most develop that if they last that long in the league. And fourth, cut players, or guys 10-or-more years in, do less damage to the comp-pick equation.
So Alexander’s the latest in a long line of these sorts of signings. He can still play, for sure. The Green Bay Packers could call the defense differently last year when he was in the lineup. The problem, of course, is he wasn’t in the lineup nearly enough, losing 10 games to injury for the second consecutive year. And the Ravens protected themselves against that, in tying $2 million of the $6 million in his one-year deal to play-time incentive.
As for Alexander himself, the Ravens are a great landing spot for a ton of reasons. One, clearly, being that if anyone’s going to bring his career back to where it was, Baltimore has the history of being that team.
C.J. Mosley’s retirement
C.J. Mosley deserves his due for a pretty awesome career. No, chances are, he won’t be a Pro Football Hall of Famer. But he made second-team All-Pro five times, was a captain for two teams, steeled himself as the leader of every defensive huddle he ever stepped in, and the signal-caller for most of them, and leaves the game with 10 seasons and over 1,000 career tackles on his ledger. Which alone makes him one to remember.
But as far as legacy goes, Robert Saleh, who was his head coach for the New York Jets over the final four years of his career, explained how the imprint Mosley leaves on the NFL will persist for those who were around him for years to come.
“If there’s one thing people should know it’s that he was the ultimate teammate, who always went above and beyond what was required,” Saleh said Friday afternoon. “He’s an elite human, an elite worker, that’s what you can say about C.J. And as a player, you couldn’t ask for anything more than what he gave every single day to his coaches, to his teammates and to the organization. He was all-in on everything he did.
“It’d be nothing but effusive praise from me—he’s a dream when you’re talking about the kind of guy you want to coach, or the kind of teammate that players love being around.”
Saleh had two stories to illustrate that.
The first came right after his staff’s arrival in 2021. Two years earlier, the Jets had pushed the bidding on Mosley, whom the Ravens were set to pay top dollar to keep, into an area where off-ball linebackers had never gone. His market resetting deal was for $85 million over five years. He promptly injured his groin twice in ’19, injuries that cost him all but two games in his first season as a Jet. Then, he opted out of the ’20 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving his future uncertain going forward.
Saleh arrived and saw Mosley as a Baltimore-type linebacker, a thumper with a bit of a wonky fit for his defense that put a premium on smaller, faster guys at the position. So when he first met with the then-28-year-old, he told him the Jets wanted him to lose 20 pounds. The football-brilliant Mosley wanted to know why. Saleh explained how playing faster, at a lighter weight, would make him lethal in the team’s defense.
From that year on, Mosley played at around 230 pounds.
“He’s been a Pro Bowler, All-Pro, and this new staff comes in and asks him to drop 20 pounds and play a different way, at a critical point in his career,” Saleh said. “And he did it, and played arguably the three best years of his career.”
The second story is simpler—it’s living day-to-day now in the linebacker room in Florham Park. Jamien Sherwood signed a three-year, $45 million deal to stay in New York in March and Quincy Williams will probably land something similar soon on an extension. The former was a fifth-round draft pick in 2021. The latter was a former third-rounder of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who was cut at the end of camp that summer, and landed on the Jets at the start of that season.
Sherwood, per Saleh, modeled himself after Mosley, and Williams tried to remake himself like Mosley had. “Two different players, two different roads, but he had incredibly positive impacts on both.” And the cool thing is that all this came after Mosley made four Pro Bowls as the de facto successor to Ray Lewis as the nerve center of defensive groups in Baltimore that carried on the franchise’s proud tradition on that side of the ball.
“Always appreciated his calm under pressure,” texted Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who has seen that torch since passed on to Roquan Smith. “Never lost his cool.”
So, in that standard he set, Mosley’s impact lived on with the Ravens in guys such as Patrick Queen and Smith, just as it will with the Jets in Sherwood and Williams. And I’d say that’s a pretty cool legacy to leave.
Brian Rolapp
Brian Rolapp’s departure to become CEO of the PGA Tour is notable. There’s very little question of what the NFL’s outgoing chief media and business officer accomplished over the 11 years since he took the reins from Steve Bornstein in leading the league’s media operations.
Yes, Rolapp was handed the ball playing with a massive lead on everyone else in North American sports—and, as such, part of the job was not driving the Lamborghini off the Autobahn. But he was able to accomplish a lot more than just that, moving the NFL further into the realm of streaming, without blowing up the institution of over-the-air broadcasts that are free to the public. He positioned pro football on massive TV deals with opt-outs that brought and will bring flexibility to continue pushing and maximizing the product.
In 2025, Amazon, YouTube and Netflix are inside the NFL’s broadcasting tent. The league has the ability to renegotiate its contracts at the end of the decade, and there should be fierce competition for the rights. Rolapp’s role in all that was significant.
Now, what will his departure mean going forward?
I’d say the first takeaway from almost everyone I talked to—and it was my first takeaway, too—is that this is a good sign that Roger Goodell is going nowhere. Over the past decade there have been others who have left the league that had potential to someday become the next commissioner. Rolapp was certainly in a spot to be considered. But at this point, simple math is in play. He’s in his 50s. So it’s logical to take his decision as an acknowledgment that, if you assume Goodell is sticking around, timing wasn’t going to work out for him.
Second, and this is more the non-NFL piece, but it’ll be interesting to see what Rolapp does with how golf is broadcast. After years of holding all the cards on the networks and the streamers, he won’t have the leverage he did working in pro football. What he will have is more room to grow, and a model he helped build for football to try to adapt to golf.
Third, this does leave a void in a league office that’s had a Game of Thrones environment over the past decade-plus—with many jockeying for position under Goodell. Rolapp was way up that food chain. Even if the NFL fills his position, and doesn’t do it by committee, the job won’t be quite the same as it was before, with owners working to offload NFL Media to ESPN. But it’s still a spot many would see as the NFL’s second-most important job.
EVP/chief revenue officer Renie Anderson, SVP of media strategy and strategic investments Dhruv Prasad, EVP of media distribution Hans Schroeder, and NFL Media SVP David Jurenka could all be part of the puzzle. There’s also opportunity here for Goodell, who some believe has too many direct reports, to restructure things, and set up how 345 Park will be run as he negotiates his next contract.
So whether it’s one person or a few replacing Rolapp, there’ll be big-picture questions to answer.
All that said, Rolapp’s ability to build strong relationships with the top-end folks at the NFL’s media partners—no one other than Goodell has those on the level Rolapp does—will be missed, and his vision for the future of the business will be tough to replace. Even if, at this point, it’d be pretty hard to put the golden goose in any sort of danger.
But what seems certain is who’s behind the wheel, and will be for some time to come.
That, of course, is Goodell.
Aaron Rodgers
Will Howard opened a window last week into the Aaron Rodgers conundrum. Last week, in talking to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he painted the picture, where his first time with Rodgers came in a meeting during the offseason-ending minicamp. There was an open seat next to the sixth-round pick out of Ohio State. Rodgers took it, and then started asking Howard questions about the offense.
It was jarring for Howard, but also foretold how the next few days would go.
“He’s been so awesome to me so far,” Howard said. “Obviously, we’ve only gotten to be together for about three days, but I got a really good feeling about him, about this whole QB room. I think we already, in this past week, we meshed really well, hit it off. I think we got a good vibe, good group. Aaron has been so willing to help me. He’s like, ‘Literally, as much or as little as you want me to help you, I’ll be there.’
“He’s already given me tips, little things here and there in the meeting room, on the field, in my drops, different little things. Obviously, I can’t do the things that he can do mechanically, so I don’t want to replicate that too much because that’s pretty unique. But for the most part, everything I can learn from that guy is invaluable.”
Reading that reminded me of a few conversations I’ve had about Rodgers with Jordan Love.
As edgy as things got in Green Bay between Rodgers and the team, he never let it affect his relationship with Love, who spent three seasons as his backup. Perhaps because Brett Favre had been icy with him early in his own career, Rodgers was intentional on mentoring Love, and would even send him texts at key points in his first season as starter to encourage him.
As a Jet, he built a similarly strong relationship with Zach Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 pick whose struggles led to Rodgers’s signing in ’23. So it shouldn’t be much of a surprise to anyone that Howard would say those things.
That said, it does buck some perception of Rodgers that I think can be pretty easily cleaned up: Rodgers can be an issue for a team, but he almost always punches up. His teammates mostly have loved him over the years, and support staff generally had great things to say. He’d clash with front office people and, in one case, owners, but that never really seeped into how he treated his peers or his organizations ham-and-eggers.
I do think there’s something admirable about that.
Henry Ruggs III
I believe we could see Henry Ruggs III in an NFL uniform again. The former Las Vegas Raiders receiver spoke publicly for the first time since killing Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog four years ago, as part of a Hope for Prisoner event in Las Vegas.
Ruggs said he wishes he could “turn back the hands of time” and that he’d “love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something.” The 26-year-old then explained how that “escape” for him, through drinking, was trying to get away from the expectations of being the 12th pick in the draft.
The crash happened in November 2021, in the middle of his second NFL season, and Ruggs pleaded guilty to felony DUI resulting in death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. Ruggs was driving at an estimated 156 miles per hour and, while he refused a field sobriety test, a blood test taken two hours after the incident showed Ruggs’s blood alcohol content still more than twice the legal limit.
It was a horrific, horrific accident, and that’s always the first thing to consider on it.
But eventually, people will start to look forward, and Ruggs’s public appearance was at least a reminder that he’s eligible for parole in early August 2026, a little over a year from now. At that point, he’ll be 27—and, at least on paper, he’d be in the heart of his athletic prime. It’s unclear whether the NFL would suspend him. I checked in with the league office and was told the matter would be “reviewed” ahead of reinstatement.
(Michael Vick might be the closest comparison. He was suspended indefinitely by Goodell in 2007, then imprisoned for two years, then reinstated by the NFL after being released in ’09, without having to miss any games that year.)
As for whether a team would pick him up, I think, provided he could show teams he’s learned and grown from a terrible, fatal mistake, he would get a second chance. Really, for two reasons. First, if he can still run like he used to, he has an element of speed that every team is always looking for. Second, his reputation off the field coming out of Alabama was really, really good. That doesn’t fix what he’s done. But it’s reason to believe that he’s going to give himself the best chance to rebuild his life and give some new team real value.
So this will probably be a story again next summer.
Los Angeles Rams
I love the Los Angeles Rams’ decision to go to Hawaii for minicamp. It sounds corny to say, but the value that Los Angeles gets for doing it, I think at least, should put the team in a really good position as training camp approaches.
And in a lot of ways, I think it’s why Andy Reid, for example, keeps insisting on his team going away.
The NFL world has changed, of course. Two-a-days don’t exist like they did before. The technological infrastructure teams now build is very hard to move. The different elements of sports science, strength and conditioning, and rehab that teams have at home have grown to the point where they aren’t nearly as mobile as they used to be. The days, by rule, are shorter. Players are less keen on shacking up with their teammates for a few weeks.
That’s why so few teams go away to camp. The number for this summer is eight. The Chiefs, Rams, Steelers, Bills and Cowboys go an hour-plus (Dallas is farther) away from their home facilities. The Saints will split it up and spend a week in California. And the Colts and Cardinals stay in their metro areas, but set up their on- and off-field operations far enough away for all the football folks to move out of their offices for a month or so.
The other 24 decided the juice isn’t worth the squeeze when you’re only practicing once a day, you can’t meet late into the night, players prefer to go home to their families and you have so many resources at your fingertips simply by staying put.
Why would Reid, who’s been to the Super Bowl five times in six years, insist on going? For one, he always has—the Philadelphia Eagles went to Lehigh, an hour north of Philly, for all 14 training camps that Reid ran, and Reid will hold his 13th camp as Chiefs coach in St. Joseph, Mo., an hour north of Kansas City, this summer. So, to some degree, he’s going with what he knows.
But it’s deeper than that, in that Reid’s always believed that a team going away and isolating itself from the outside world can make a difference in the long run.
“Camaraderie,” he said, via text, when I asked about it Friday. “Especially in this day and age when people are on phones all day—they have to talk.”
And that, to me, is part of what the Rams were chasing in Hawaii last week, too. It’s a different experience for everyone to have together, and it’ll add to what they get when they’re together in July and August at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, which is just far enough from their home base in Woodland Hills, where the team’s football people will have to stay in the dorms there (rather than commute back and forth).
Does it override having all the amenities you’d get at your team headquarters?
I can’t say for sure. But I think there’s more merit to doing it the old-school way than a lot of people think. At the very least, it sure hasn’t gotten in the way of winning for the Rams and Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs
Speaking of the Chiefs, mark me down as someone expecting big things from their offense. It’s not like it’s breaking news that Kansas City’s loaded with potential on that side of the ball. Still, I think Reid telling the local media this week that he expects third-year wideout Rashee Rice and rookie left tackle Josh Simmons fully cleared for the start of training camp was pretty significant news.
All the way around, it’s been a good spring for Patrick Mahomes’s offense, and having those guys in full when the pads go on would be a nice cherry on top of the offseason. And as for how that good spring has come together, and where Rice and Simmons will fit in …
• The focus with Mahomes has been on starting with the basics, to properly calibrate timing in the passing game. For the quarterback, it’s meant drilling into matching his footwork with his eyes and the timing of routes. For his receivers, it’s meant fine-tuning how they’re running routes so they match Mahomes’s footwork. And the hope is that in re-establishing that foundation, the Chiefs will be tougher to defend.
• There’s also an aggression to how Mahomes and the passing game tested themselves in the spring. Last spring and summer, with Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy aboard, the expectation was the downfield game that wasn’t the same after trading Tyreek Hill would be revived. Injuries got in the way of that coming to life, and now new hope has sprouted that this will be the year that really comes around.
• Rice finished the offseason program without much, if any, aftereffects from last year’s knee injury. The Chiefs really think he’ll grow into a top-10 receiver in 2025 (though the league office could still suspend him for part of the season whenever Rice’s street racing incident from ’24 is adjudicated). They see an edge and physicality to his game recalling the way Steve Smith Sr. used to play, and rare burst in short areas that should make him lethal from a run-after-catch perspective again this year.
• Simmons has checked every box since he was drafted, coming back from a torn patellar tendon suffered last October—getting his full strength back in the leg is the last step he has to take between now and camp. He’s been attentive and receptive in the meeting room, and has consistently flashed his freakish athleticism. The big adjustment for him in camp will be adjusting to the speed of NFL rushers and the stunts and twists he’ll see. That means the communication he has with whoever is playing left guard will be key in whether he starts.
And on that last one, it’s definitely fair to say how the Simmons/Jawaan Taylor/Jaylon Moore battle at the tackle spots, and how Kingsley Suamataia works out at that left guard spot, will be a swing factor in determining how far the Chiefs’ offense can go (as will what Travis Kelce has left, with his 36th birthday coming in October).
But if those things work out?
I think they actually could (and should) be better on offense than they were a year ago.
Tom Brady and the Raiders
My buddy Mike Silver had a good nugget in his excellent Sam Darnold story this week—laying out that Tom Brady was actually against the idea of the Raiders signing the Seahawks’ new quarterback. It’s interesting, of course, simply on its face. But it’s also a good window into how Brady’s quietly made himself a resource for the football folks, led by coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek, that he helped put in place this offseason.
Brady’s role has slowly come together in his first full offseason of ownership.
His help in bringing in big-money minority owners is something we’ve pointed out. Tom Wagner came aboard as Brady’s business partner—Wagner previously sold Brady a piece of the British soccer club Birmingham City. Silver Lake CEO Egon Durban and Discovery Land founder Michael Meldman (Brady owns property at Meldman’s Yellowstone Club) followed. All of them helped the team position itself as a more attractive destination for coaches and execs (it’s the reason, for example, Ben Johnson decided to take an interview with Las Vegas).
And since then, while Brady’s mostly helped remotely (self-aware enough to know his presence could suck the oxygen out of any room), he’s been there as a resource and sounding board for Carroll and Spytek.
There also was one trip he made, which is where we can bring this back around to Silver’s reporting on Darnold. Brady quietly flew into town to watch the quarterbacks available via trade and free agency with the Raiders’ new brass. That, of course, was ahead of the run the team made at Matthew Stafford, and, eventually, the trade for Smith.
Brady, in fact, FaceTimed Smith right after the deal went through—inviting him to his house in Miami and also going through what he liked about Smith’s game, clearly showing that he’d done all the homework.
“I’ve always really been hard on myself about being able to play the game without using all the physical attributes,” Smith told me in April. “And from watching my tape, that’s something that he noticed, how I handle protections and can get in and out of plays. We ran a very intricate system [last year]. It was our first year in the system, but we didn’t hold back on anything. And I think that’s something that he recognized, he noticed. …
“Stuff from the neck up, decision-making, leadership, just all those things are the things that Tom talked to me about reasons why they wanted me.”
So, yes, quietly, Brady’s making his mark in Vegas.
Like anyone who knows him knew he would.
Quick-hitters
One more week until my personal break. But I’m not skimping on the quick-hitters to get you into your week …
• No one was happier about the $10 billion valuation on the Los Angeles Lakers’ sale than NFL owners. Per the latest Forbes list, the Cowboys, Rams, Patriots and Giants are all more valuable than the Lakers, whose valuation was set then at $7.1 billion by the magazine. That wound up being 40.8% low. So if that’s the math (and obviously this isn’t perfect math), and you add that percentage to the Cowboys’ $10.1 billion valuation, you get to $14.2 billion on Dallas.
• The second-round contract kerfuffle is interesting. The 33rd and 34th picks, Cleveland Browns LB Carson Schwesinger and Houston Texans WR Jayden Higgins, got fully guaranteed contracts, a first for guys outside the first round. Higgins got his May 8, Schwesinger got his May 9. And no other second-round pick has signed since. Obviously now the 35th pick, Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, and his agent want a fully guaranteed deal. Since Cleveland gave Schwesinger one, I’d imagine the Browns’ pick at No. 36, running back Quinshon Judkins, wants one, too. And so on and so forth.
• Right now, 223 of 257 draft picks have signed—30 of 32 in the first round, 34 of 36 in the fourth round, and every pick in the third, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds. That means of 34 unsigned guys, 30 were picked in the second round. So that Higgins and agent Chris Cabott were able to get the terms they did, with a willingness to work under Houston’s normal contract structure, has made a pretty massive impact.
• Shedeur Sanders driving 101 miles per hour, in a vacuum, is just a young kid making a dumb mistake. No one needs to get indignant over it. But given the searing spotlight on him, and all the other stuff that normally doesn’t come with a fifth-round pick, and the prior speeding offense that was uncovered, it’s safe to say the incident wasn’t what the Browns were looking for.
• If I were Bill Belichick, I’d stop using my university email address, but that’s just me.
• Yes, I’d say the Miami Dolphins are past the point of no return on Jalen Ramsey. Or it is at the point where, at the very least, it’s going to be really difficult to put the toothpaste back in the tube. I’d bet a trade will happen on the doorstep of camp.
• On the flip side, I have a really hard time not seeing Terry McLaurin and the Commanders getting something done. It’s been bumpy negotiating a new deal for the soon-to-be 30-year-old. But these things often are. I’d put T.J. Watt and the Steelers in a similar light—the sides have massive mutual benefit and motivation to push another contract over the goal line.
• Heed newly retired tackle Terron Armstead’s words (to Sirius XM NFL Radio) on Rams rusher Jared Verse: “That young boy Jared Verse? I’m cool. I’m good. … I’m O.K. with never seeing that young man again.” Prior to the draft last year, the Rams saw a lot of Terrell Suggs in Verse’s game. More and more folks, Armstead included, are coming to agree with them.
• Mike Evans saying “this might be the best receiver room I’ve been a part of” is pretty interesting. And if Chris Godwin is healthy and full-go, and Emeka Egbuka (who’s been lauded internally for his football IQ) adapts to the NFL quickly, it might well play out that way between the lines for the Buccaneers.
• Shout out to Jeffrey Lurie for donating $50 million to establish the Lurie Autism Institute in Philly, working in conjunction with CHOP (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia) and Penn Medicine. It’ll add to the work done by the Lurie Center for Autism at Mass General Hospital in Lurie’s native Boston—a place that’s been transformative for thousands of families. Lots of NFL folks do good charity work. This effort, by Lurie, has truly changed the world for lots of people.