Super Bowl Memorabilia: Collectibles That Capture History
The Super Bowl memorabilia market offers collectors all manner of ephemera to capture a piece of football's biggest day. From jerseys, to rings, to whistles, here are a few of our favorite.
This Travis Kelce Super Bowl LV Game-Used jersey, worn by the superstar tight end in Kansas City's defeat at the hands of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In defeat, Kelce 10 catches for 133 yards. The jersey sold for $52,460 in September 2024.
This offical football from Dallas' 30-13 win over Buffalo in XXVIII is a one-of-a-kind. The ball has transformed into an art piece, painted and signed by noted pop artist Peter Max. The colorful design catches the eye and creates a unique collectible. It's currently listed on EBay for $375,000
This Super Bowl LII ring is actually a backup ring (15% smaller) ordered by former Philadelphia Eagle Evan Mathis, after getting permission from star center Jason Kelce. The ring sold at auction for $40,800.
Not all Super Bowl memorabilia has to be incredibly expensive. Here's a gold-plated whistle, given out to the refereeing crew of Super Bowl XLI. A one-of-a-kind engraved with the initials of linesman George Hayward, is listed on Ebay for $65.00
Joe Montana, winner of four Super Bowls and three Super Bowl MVP awards, received this replica Lombardi to celebrate his impact and legacy on Super Bowl history. Engraved on the trophy are a list of Montana's Super Bowl wins, and the years in which he took home the MVP. It sold at auction for $22,200.