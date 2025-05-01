Tim Hortons And Upper Deck Team Up With Retrospective Rookies Set
The partnership between Tim Hortons and Upper Deck continues with the recent release of the 2024-25 Upper Deck Tim Hortons Retrospective Rookies Hockey set, now available in restaurants across Canada.
RELATED: Upper Deck Hockey Extended Series Returns With Ovechkin Autographs
Despite the set’s name suggesting a focus on first-year NHLers, the release leans more into its “retrospective” theme, spotlighting hockey legends and current stars during their rookie year.
The 100-card base set, which can be placed in an album Tim Horton's also sells, includes a mix of current NHL stars, retired greats and standout players from the Professional Women's Hockey League, creating a “then and now” theme throughout its cards.
RELATED: National Hockey Card Day Highlight's Sports Global Appeal
Collectors will also find six insert sets, with Initial Strides, In the Books, Celebrated Prodigies and Take a Bow the more common finds.
As with past Tim Hortons releases, autographs remain very rare. The Debut Autographs lineup features 16 signers, with odds of pulling one just one in 7,200 packs.
Even more exclusive are the Debut Season Autographs from Sidney Crosby (limited to 75) and Nathan MacKinnon (just 25).
Packs are priced at $1.50 Canadian with the purchase of a drink or $1.99 without.
The packs are not available at Tim Hortons locations in the United States. However, the cards and album are for sale on the secondary market like eBay.