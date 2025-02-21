NSCC VIP Guests Now Get Early Pickup
For the first time ever, the National Sports Collectors Convention (NSCC) has announced early pickup for all VIP Credentials on Tuesday, July 29th, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. In recent years, attendees have voiced frustrations over long lines when picking up their credentials, even well before the show floor doors officially opened. This move by the NSCC shows they are listening to the community’s concerns and taking proactive steps to improve the experience. Of course, with thousands of eager collectors arriving at once, some wait time is inevitable. You can’t please everyone, but this new early pickup option is a step in the right direction. Hopefully, it helps streamline the process and enhances what is already the biggest and most anticipated card show in the world.
The process for picking up your VIP Credentials is the same for both Tuesday, July 29th (12:00–4:00 PM) and Wednesday, July 30th (starting at 9:00 AM). To collect your credentials, enter through the VIP Entrance, located on the left side of the main entrance. This area is clearly marked—just follow the VIPS WITH TICKETS signs to the VIP Pickup Lounge, which is located on the 2nd floor up the escalator.
At pickup, you will receive your VIP Badge, Autograph Tickets, a VIP Gift Bag, and an information packet with all the details you need for the show. As an added bonus, if you check in before 4:00 PM on Wednesday, you’ll gain access to the exclusive VIP Lounge, where you can enjoy light refreshments, prize drawings, and FREE autograph opportunities starting at 2:00 PM.