Panini And EFL Launch Partnership, Enlarging The Soccer Collectables Market
The English Football League unveiled a major new partnership with Panini in a deal that marks a significant return for the brand to the English domestic soccer scene.
The multi-year deal, set to begin with the upcoming 2025-26 season, will see Panini become the exclusive producer of official sticker and trading card collections for all 72 EFL clubs.
"We are delighted to be partnering with the EFL to bring the magic of collecting Panini to fans of all 72 EFL clubs," said Katie Gritt, Panini’s head of marketing. "The EFL is integral to the football pyramid, and with every club set to feature in our collections, fans will soon be able to enjoy finding their favourite players from the clubs they love."
The EFL is divided into the Championship, League One and League Two, with 24 clubs in each division. The Championship serves as the second division, with three teams each year earning promotion to the top-tier Premier League.
Panini said it is the first time in nearly two decades that the collectables giant has been formally linked with the EFL in this capacity.
Described as a collaboration that will "celebrate the rich history and heritage of the EFL, and bring fans closer to the game," the partnership promises to rekindle the tradition of collecting among football supporters.
For the first time ever, for example, trading cards featuring player autographs and memorabilia will be made available of England’s lower soccer leagues, giving collectors a new and immersive way to engage with the league.
"The EFL is part of the fabric of life for hundreds of millions of fans across the world. This new partnership with Panini provides the opportunity and new ways for the League and our Clubs to engage with supporters, in particular, younger fans," said EFL Chief Commercial Officer Ben Wright.
Panini will hold exclusive rights to produce official sticker and card collections featuring some of the most iconic players in English soccer. The brand will also be visible across all three divisions of the EFL and at five major finals held at Wembley Stadium.
"Traditional football collectables have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, appealing to fans aged eight to 80. We look forward to working with Panini on this exciting new venture, where the league, following the inaugural season of Fantasy EFL, will continue to provide ways for new and existing audiences to engage with EFL football beyond just the 90 minutes on the pitch,” Wright said.
Panini said it sees this partnership as a chance to connect with a new generation of football lovers.
"We can’t wait for the first collection to launch later this year and look forward to celebrating the incredible talent throughout the EFL, in true Panini style," Grit said.